By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Sports January 26, 2018, marks the 22-year anniversary of the tragic death of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz, one of the most decorated Olympians in wrestling. The Left to right: Nancy Reagan, Mark Schultz, President Ronald Reagan, Dave Schultz Courtesy of Mark Schultz World champion The Schultz brothers were inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum. Dave's induction in 1997 was posthumous. The "Schultz Siblings Set Standard" exhibit at the Wrestling Hall of Fame highlights the career achievements of the Schultz brothers. Mark Schultz' Foxcatcher book is available on Schultz , who was the older brother of Olympic gold medalist Mark Schultz, was killed on Jan. 26, 1996, by eccentric millionaire John du Pont.The Schultz brothers made sports history as the only brother duo to win freestyle wrestling in the Olympic Games in 1984 in Los Angeles, as well as the World Championships in 1984. For their accomplishments in the Olympic Games, Dave and Mark were both honored by President Ronald Reagan, and his wife, First Lady Nancy Reagan, and the White House in Washington, DC.World champion Mark Schultz wrote about his life, and his brother, Dave, in his best-selling autobiography, Foxcatcher. The book was made into a feature film, Foxcatcher, which earned five Academy Award nominations. Heartthrob actor Channing Tatum portrayed Mark Schultz, while Mark Ruffalo played Dave Schultz. Acclaimed comedian Steve Carell also played eccentric millionaire John du Pont.The Schultz brothers were inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum. Dave's induction in 1997 was posthumous. The "Schultz Siblings Set Standard" exhibit at the Wrestling Hall of Fame highlights the career achievements of the Schultz brothers.Mark Schultz' Foxcatcher book is available on Amazon by clicking here More about Olympic, Gold, medalist, Dave Schultz Olympic Gold medalist Dave Schultz