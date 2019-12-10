Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Six-time Olympic medalist swimmer Rebecca Soni chatted with Digital Journal about RISE Athletes, her swimming career and she shared her motivations. Soni started the company RISE Athletes about five years ago. "It has been a big part of my life for the last few years," she admitted. "RISE has been really helpful in my transition in my journey away from sports and figuring out what else there is in life. Being able to do that has had a big impact on me." Her plans for 2020 are to stay busy with RISE Athletes with Caroline Burckle and all the other athletes in the mentoring program. "I would love to go to the 2020 Olympic Trials. That would be fun to watch," she said, prior to noting that she is stoked about her upcoming induction into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in April of 2020. On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "As the sport progresses, it is going to get more technologically and technically advanced. On one hand, it is really cool to see the developments and how people are pushing for faster times, and on the other hand, we should not forget that it is good ole swimming, and there is so much beauty in just doing it. For me, it was all about how you feel in the water, and refining that feeling." Each day, she is motivated simply by "reaching for her goals and working really hard." "Now, that I am no longer competing, it's about taking care of myself and getting outside and being in nature. That really motivates me," she explained. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Exploration and Adventure." For young and aspiring swimmers is: "Find what makes swimming fun for you." She had nothing but the greatest remarks about being a part of Olympian Josh Davis' Soni defined the word success as "being proud of yourself." "Being proud of the work that went in, and it's not just about the results," she said. To learn more about RISE Athletes, check out their Throughout her respected career in swimming, Soni has won a total of 22 medals in major international championships, six of which she won at the Summer Olympic Games (2008 and 2012 respectively). She was the recipient of the coveted "Female Athlete of the Year" twice at the Golden Goggle Awards, in 2009 and 2010. "That felt amazing. It was an interesting thing to look back on," she recalled.Soni started the company RISE Athletes about five years ago. "It has been a big part of my life for the last few years," she admitted. "RISE has been really helpful in my transition in my journey away from sports and figuring out what else there is in life. Being able to do that has had a big impact on me."Her plans for 2020 are to stay busy with RISE Athletes with Caroline Burckle and all the other athletes in the mentoring program. "I would love to go to the 2020 Olympic Trials. That would be fun to watch," she said, prior to noting that she is stoked about her upcoming induction into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in April of 2020.On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "As the sport progresses, it is going to get more technologically and technically advanced. On one hand, it is really cool to see the developments and how people are pushing for faster times, and on the other hand, we should not forget that it is good ole swimming, and there is so much beauty in just doing it. For me, it was all about how you feel in the water, and refining that feeling."Each day, she is motivated simply by "reaching for her goals and working really hard." "Now, that I am no longer competing, it's about taking care of myself and getting outside and being in nature. That really motivates me," she explained.Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Exploration and Adventure."For young and aspiring swimmers is: "Find what makes swimming fun for you."She had nothing but the greatest remarks about being a part of Olympian Josh Davis' Breakout Swim Clinic . "I have done a couple of them, and maybe a couple each year. It's fun. Josh does a great job setting those up and finds great teams. It is really unique to see what he has done and the opportunities he has given to these young athletes. It is always a fun weekend to connect with great teams and kids," she said.Soni defined the word success as "being proud of yourself." "Being proud of the work that went in, and it's not just about the results," she said.To learn more about RISE Athletes, check out their official website and their Instagram page More about Rebecca Soni, rise athletes, Swimmer, Olympic, medalist Rebecca Soni rise athletes Swimmer Olympic medalist Swimming