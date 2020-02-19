Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRebecca Soni is headed to the International Swimming Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
American swimmer Rebecca Soni has a major reason to celebrate. She is headed to the International Swimming Hall of Fame, as part of its Class of 2020.
The 2020 International Swimming Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on April 24 an 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Olympic gold medalists Rowdy Gaines and Debbie Meyer will be the co-masters of ceremonies.
Soni will be joined by such elite swimmers as Australian athletes Michael Klim and Jon Sieben, fellow American breaststroker Brendan Hansen, and Daichi Suzuki of Japan. The International Swimming Hall of Fame will also recognize Aussie diver Matthew Mitcham, Russian synchronized artistic swimmer Elvira Khasyanova, water polo player Mirko Vicevic of Yugoslavia, open water swimmer Marilyn Bell, swimming coaches Ursula Carlile and David Marsh, as well as contributors Bob Duenkel and Peter Hurzeler.
In her competitive swimming career, Soni won a total of 22 medals in major international championships, six of which were Olympic medals, three gold and three silver medals. She also won the prestigious "Female Athlete of the Year" twice at the Golden Goggle Awards (2009 and 2010).
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Rebecca Soni in December of 2019, where she spoke about her company, RISE Athletes, and being a part of Olympian Josh Davis' Breakout Swim Clinic.
For more information on RISE Athletes, check out the official homepage.
More about Rebecca Soni, International Swimming Hall of Fame, Swimmer, Olympic
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Meet Chad Le Clos: Olympic gold medalist, world champion swimmer Special
Review: 'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo inspirational on 'True Faith' book Special
Iran reports new coronavirus has killed 2 citizens
John J. York celebrates 29 years on ABC's 'General Hospital'
Oil sands need to get on board with Canada's climate goals
Trump 'offered pardon' to Assange if he denied Russia leak, court hears
Q&A: Private search creates a safer Internet, accessible for all Special
Saudi jet 'downing' in Yemen stirs alarm over Huthi weaponry
Meet Greg Louganis: Four-time Olympic gold medalist diver Special
Q&A: How to remain compliant in the cloud Special