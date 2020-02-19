By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American swimmer Rebecca Soni has a major reason to celebrate. She is headed to the International Swimming Hall of Fame, as part of its Class of 2020. Soni will be joined by such elite swimmers as Australian athletes Michael Klim and Jon Sieben, fellow American breaststroker In her competitive swimming career, Soni won a total of 22 medals in major international championships, six of which were Olympic medals, three gold and three silver medals. She also won the prestigious "Female Athlete of the Year" twice at the Golden Goggle Awards (2009 and 2010). Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with For more information on RISE Athletes, check out the The 2020 International Swimming Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on April 24 an 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Olympic gold medalists Rowdy Gaines and Debbie Meyer will be the co-masters of ceremonies.Soni will be joined by such elite swimmers as Australian athletes Michael Klim and Jon Sieben, fellow American breaststroker Brendan Hansen , and Daichi Suzuki of Japan. The International Swimming Hall of Fame will also recognize Aussie diver Matthew Mitcham, Russian synchronized artistic swimmer Elvira Khasyanova, water polo player Mirko Vicevic of Yugoslavia, open water swimmer Marilyn Bell, swimming coaches Ursula Carlile and David Marsh, as well as contributors Bob Duenkel and Peter Hurzeler.In her competitive swimming career, Soni won a total of 22 medals in major international championships, six of which were Olympic medals, three gold and three silver medals. She also won the prestigious "Female Athlete of the Year" twice at the Golden Goggle Awards (2009 and 2010).Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Rebecca Soni in December of 2019, where she spoke about her company, RISE Athletes, and being a part of Olympian Josh Davis' Breakout Swim Clinic For more information on RISE Athletes, check out the official homepage More about Rebecca Soni, International Swimming Hall of Fame, Swimmer, Olympic Rebecca Soni International Swimmi... Swimmer Olympic