article imagePeter Andrew is the Head Coach of the New York Breakers

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Sports
Esteemed swimming coach Peter Andrew has been announced as the Head Coach of the New York Breakers, as part of the International Swimming League (ISL).
His son, world-renowned swimmer Michael Andrew is the Vice Captain of the team, and his wife, Tina Andrew, serves as the General Manager.
Peter Andrew will be assisted by fellow South African-born coach Wayne Riddin, who has coached such world-class swimmers as Brad Tandy and Tayla Lovemore.
In addition, Shantel Davis will serve as the team manager of the New York Breakers. Shatel is the wife of three-time Olympic gold medalist Josh Davis, and they run the Breakout Swim Clinic together. Leah Hinnefeld is their Sports Performance Coach, with Eddie Gornay as their physical therapist, Matt Lowe as their team physician, and Mike Lewis as their team photographer.
To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: Acclaimed coach Peter Andrew chatted with Digital Journal in April of 2019.
