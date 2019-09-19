His son, world-renowned swimmer Michael Andrew
is the Vice Captain of the team, and his wife, Tina Andrew
, serves as the General Manager.
Peter Andrew will be assisted by fellow South African-born coach Wayne Riddin
, who has coached such world-class swimmers as Brad Tandy and Tayla Lovemore.
In addition, Shantel Davis will serve as the team manager of the New York Breakers. Shatel is the wife of three-time Olympic gold medalist Josh Davis
, and they run the Breakout Swim Clinic
together. Leah Hinnefeld is their Sports Performance Coach, with Eddie Gornay as their physical therapist, Matt Lowe as their team physician, and Mike Lewis as their team photographer.
To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.
