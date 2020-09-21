Paralympic gold medalist swimmer honors late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Paralympic gold medalist swimmer McKenzie Coan has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late but great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Digital Journal has the scoop. McKenzie Coan Jadams134, Wikimedia Commons She praised her for moving with diginity and grace. She kept fighting for the country despite the health challenges she was facing. "You showed all of us what it means to face the fight head-on with courage," she admitted. "You were selfless, strong, determined, remarkable, accomplished, generous, funny, brilliant - the list could go on and on." "You gave us more than anyone could've ever asked for and then some, and now it's our turn to honor and repay you. We have so much at stake, and I promise you, we will fight for it. We are forever indebted to you and will miss you so much," Coan concluded in her moving letter in loving memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Coan's entire letter may be seen on her Instagram post below: Instagram McKenzie Coan expressed her gratitude ofr her inspiration, fight and for being her hero. She shared that she was awestruck by her life and work, and because of her, she wanted to study law early on. "I felt (and have ever since) inspired beyond measure. The way one woman could make such a difference in others' lives lit a fire in my soul. You showed me and all others that no mountain is too big to climb if you have the courage and determination to take the first step on the long trek," Coan said in her letter.She praised her for moving with diginity and grace. She kept fighting for the country despite the health challenges she was facing. "You showed all of us what it means to face the fight head-on with courage," she admitted. "You were selfless, strong, determined, remarkable, accomplished, generous, funny, brilliant - the list could go on and on.""You gave us more than anyone could've ever asked for and then some, and now it's our turn to honor and repay you. We have so much at stake, and I promise you, we will fight for it. We are forever indebted to you and will miss you so much," Coan concluded in her moving letter in loving memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Coan's entire letter may be seen on her Instagram post below: cgsportsco for the opportunity to share. Visit the link in my bio for the full letter. A post shared by Coan (@mckenzie_coan) on Sep 21, 2020 at 7:26am PDT More about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McKenzie Coan, Supreme court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg McKenzie Coan Supreme court Justice