Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageParalympic gold medalist swimmer honors late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Paralympic gold medalist swimmer McKenzie Coan has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late but great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Digital Journal has the scoop.
McKenzie Coan expressed her gratitude ofr her inspiration, fight and for being her hero. She shared that she was awestruck by her life and work, and because of her, she wanted to study law early on. "I felt (and have ever since) inspired beyond measure. The way one woman could make such a difference in others' lives lit a fire in my soul. You showed me and all others that no mountain is too big to climb if you have the courage and determination to take the first step on the long trek," Coan said in her letter.
McKenzie Coan
McKenzie Coan
Jadams134, Wikimedia Commons
She praised her for moving with diginity and grace. She kept fighting for the country despite the health challenges she was facing. "You showed all of us what it means to face the fight head-on with courage," she admitted. "You were selfless, strong, determined, remarkable, accomplished, generous, funny, brilliant - the list could go on and on."
"You gave us more than anyone could've ever asked for and then some, and now it's our turn to honor and repay you. We have so much at stake, and I promise you, we will fight for it. We are forever indebted to you and will miss you so much," Coan concluded in her moving letter in loving memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Coan's entire letter may be seen on her Instagram post below:
Instagram

cgsportsco for the opportunity to share. Visit the link in my bio for the full letter.

A post shared by Coan (@mckenzie_coan) on

More about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McKenzie Coan, Supreme court, Justice
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Paralympic gold medalist swimmer honors late Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Navalny says Novichok found 'in and on' his body
Op-Ed: FinCEN — Global big money laundering exposed by Buzzfeed
Review: New Jersey couple celebrates 25th anniversary with polka music Special
General Electric to stop making new coal-fired power plants
Palestinian activist arrested after altercation with Israeli soldier
Trump vows to block any TikTok deal that allows Chinese control
Essential Science: Can antimicrobial coatings kill coronavirus?
Daria Ustinova talks New York Breakers in the ISL and digital age Special
Alberta could lead Canada in wind and solar power by 2025