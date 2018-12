Op-Ed: Top track and field interviews of 2018

Billy Mills Wikimedia Commons

: Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills chatted with Digital Journal about his athletic career and his gold medal in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the men's 10,000 meter race. To this day, he is the sole American to win the gold in Olympic history. He also spoke about the film screening of Running Brave, which took place at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay, Oregon.: Bruce Caldwell is the Vice President of Kanstet. He spoke to Digital Journal about pole vaulting, the dynamics of the sport, as well as the impact of technology on track and field.: Sports photographers have the gift of making the sport of track and field more exhilarating through the lens. Daniel Mitchell is such a distinguished photographer, who has covered track and field consistently throughout Europe. He spoke to Digital Journal about the 2018 European Championships, as well as the latest photographic equipment and technologies such as mirrorless cameras.: At 84 years old, nothing is stopping great-grandmother Florence Filion Meiler from competing in track and field. She chatted with Digital Journal about her career as a world record holder in the Masters Athletics.: Former world record holder George Davies chatted with Digital Journal about his accomplished career as a pole vaulter. He also spoke about the impact of technology in the pole vault, especially these days with the artificial runways.: Katie Nageotte was the 2018 national indoor champion in the women's pole vault. She chatted with Digital Journal about her career as a pole vaulter, and how technology has changed the sport.: Olympic silver medalist Konstantin Volkov shared his insights about pole vaulting, and he opened up about coaching his son, Matthew, who is following into his father's foosteps.: Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall chatted with Digital Journal about his career and accomplishments in pole vault, which included several personal bests this year.: Linda Prefontaine is the sister of American track and field legend Steve Prefontaine. She spoke about her brother's legacy and his induction this year into the National High School Track and Field Hall of Fame : Teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal about his 2018 European championship win, his world junior records and his plans for the new year.: Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris chatted with Digital Journal about her gold medal win in the women's pole vault at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England.: American pole vaulter Scott Houston chatted with Digital Journal about his 2018 national indoor championship win in the men's pole vault, and his career as a coach.