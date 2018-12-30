Op-Ed: Top track and field interviews of 2018

Digital Journal lists its top 12 track and field interviews for 2018. These include national champions, Olympic medalists, former and current world record holders. Also, several other noteworthy individuals that are important to the sport are highlighted.
Billy Mills : Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills chatted with Digital Journal about his athletic career and his gold medal in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the men's 10,000 meter race. To this day, he is the sole American to win the gold in Olympic history. He also spoke about the film screening of Running Brave, which took place at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Billy Mills
Wikimedia Commons
Bruce Caldwell: Bruce Caldwell is the Vice President of Kanstet. He spoke to Digital Journal about pole vaulting, the dynamics of the sport, as well as the impact of technology on track and field.
Bruce Caldwell
Photo Courtesy Bruce Caldwell
Daniel Mitchell: Sports photographers have the gift of making the sport of track and field more exhilarating through the lens. Daniel Mitchell is such a distinguished photographer, who has covered track and field consistently throughout Europe. He spoke to Digital Journal about the 2018 European Championships, as well as the latest photographic equipment and technologies such as mirrorless cameras.
Daniel Mitchell
Photo by Daniel Mitchell
Florence "Flo" Filion Meiler: At 84 years old, nothing is stopping great-grandmother Florence Filion Meiler from competing in track and field. She chatted with Digital Journal about her career as a world record holder in the Masters Athletics.
George Davies: Former world record holder George Davies chatted with Digital Journal about his accomplished career as a pole vaulter. He also spoke about the impact of technology in the pole vault, especially these days with the artificial runways.
George Davies
Wikimedia Commons
Katie Nageotte: Katie Nageotte was the 2018 national indoor champion in the women's pole vault. She chatted with Digital Journal about her career as a pole vaulter, and how technology has changed the sport.
Katie Nageotte
Photo Courtesy of Daniel Mitchell
Konstantin Volkov: Olympic silver medalist Konstantin Volkov shared his insights about pole vaulting, and he opened up about coaching his son, Matthew, who is following into his father's foosteps.
Konstantin Volkov and his son
Photo courtesy of Konstantin Volkov
Kurtis Marschall: Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall chatted with Digital Journal about his career and accomplishments in pole vault, which included several personal bests this year.