Allison Schmitt
: Eight-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt offered her advice to aspiring swimmers, and she spoke about her career in the sport and the impact of technology on aquatics.
Hali Flickinger
Allison Schmitt
Wikimedia Commons
: Hali Flickinger discussed her wins at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and the Phillips 66 National Championships. She opened up about how she uses technology, especially for recovery purposes (such as NormaTec) and for physical therapy.
Kaitlin Sandeno
Hali Flickinger official team photo
University of Georgia
: Four-time Olympic medalist and sports commentator Kaitlin Sandeno
spoke about swimming and her work in the Jessie Rees Foundation.
Kara Lynn Joyce
: Four-time Olympic silver medalist Kara Lynn Joyce
spoke about her swimming career, and the Lead Sports Summit.
Katie Ledecky
Four-time Olympic medalist Kara Lynn Joyce
Aaron Okayama
: "Female Athlete of the Year" Golden Goggle winner Katie Ledecky chatted with Digital Journal about her world records and her goals. She offered her advice for young swimmers, and defined the word success.
Leah Smith
Katie Ledecky
Wikimedia Commons
: Two-time Olympic medalist Leah Smith chatted with Digital Journal about the 2018 Pan Pacs, the digital transformation of swimming, and her future plans.
Lilly King
Leah Smith
Matt Riley, UVA Department of Athletics
: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King chatted with Digital Journal about her motivations, her two world records, and her definition of the word success.
McKenzie Coan
Lilly King at the Golden Goggle Awards
Gary Hahn
: Three-time Paralympic gold medalist McKenzie Coan about her career in swimming, and the impact of technology on the sport.
Natalie Coughlin
McKenzie Coan
Jadams134, Wikimedia Commons
: 12-time Olympic medalist and world champion Natalie Coughlin spoke about her swimming career, as well as her passion for food and wine. She also discussed the digital transformation of aquatics.
Simone Manuel
Natalie Coughlin
Photo courtesy of Luvo
: Four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel chatted with Digital Journal on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards.