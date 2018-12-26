By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Sports Digital Journal lists its top female swimmer interviews of 2018, which include national, world, Pan Pacific and Olympic champions. Allison Schmitt: Eight-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt offered her advice to aspiring swimmers, and she spoke about her career in the sport and the impact of technology on aquatics. Allison Schmitt Wikimedia Commons Hali Flickinger: Hali Flickinger discussed her wins at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and the Phillips 66 National Championships. She opened up about how she uses technology, especially for recovery purposes (such as NormaTec) and for physical therapy. Hali Flickinger official team photo University of Georgia Kaitlin Sandeno: Four-time Olympic medalist and sports commentator Kaitlin Sandeno Don Le Kara Lynn Joyce: Four-time Olympic silver medalist Four-time Olympic medalist Kara Lynn Joyce Aaron Okayama Katie Ledecky: "Female Athlete of the Year" Golden Goggle winner Katie Ledecky chatted with Digital Journal about her world records and her goals. She offered her advice for young swimmers, and defined the word success. Katie Ledecky Wikimedia Commons Leah Smith: Two-time Olympic medalist Leah Smith chatted with Digital Journal about the 2018 Pan Pacs, the digital transformation of swimming, and her future plans. Leah Smith Matt Riley, UVA Department of Athletics Lilly King: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King chatted with Digital Journal about her motivations, her two world records, and her definition of the word success. Lilly King at the Golden Goggle Awards Gary Hahn McKenzie Coan: Three-time Paralympic gold medalist McKenzie Coan about her career in swimming, and the impact of technology on the sport. McKenzie Coan Jadams134, Wikimedia Commons Natalie Coughlin: 12-time Olympic medalist and world champion Natalie Coughlin spoke about her swimming career, as well as her passion for food and wine. She also discussed the digital transformation of aquatics. Natalie Coughlin Photo courtesy of Luvo Simone Manuel: Four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel chatted with Digital Journal on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. : Eight-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt offered her advice to aspiring swimmers, and she spoke about her career in the sport and the impact of technology on aquatics.: Hali Flickinger discussed her wins at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and the Phillips 66 National Championships. She opened up about how she uses technology, especially for recovery purposes (such as NormaTec) and for physical therapy.: Four-time Olympic medalist and sports commentator Kaitlin Sandeno spoke about swimming and her work in the Jessie Rees Foundation.: Four-time Olympic silver medalist Kara Lynn Joyce spoke about her swimming career, and the Lead Sports Summit.: "Female Athlete of the Year" Golden Goggle winner Katie Ledecky chatted with Digital Journal about her world records and her goals. She offered her advice for young swimmers, and defined the word success.: Two-time Olympic medalist Leah Smith chatted with Digital Journal about the 2018 Pan Pacs, the digital transformation of swimming, and her future plans.: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King chatted with Digital Journal about her motivations, her two world records, and her definition of the word success.: Three-time Paralympic gold medalist McKenzie Coan about her career in swimming, and the impact of technology on the sport.: 12-time Olympic medalist and world champion Natalie Coughlin spoke about her swimming career, as well as her passion for food and wine. She also discussed the digital transformation of aquatics.: Four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel chatted with Digital Journal on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Female, Swimmer, Olympic, Katie Ledecky Female Swimmer Olympic Katie Ledecky