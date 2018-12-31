Blake Pieroni
: 2016 Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni
spoke about his Golden Goggle nomination, as well as his daily motivations. Pieroni also thanked his fans and supporters.
Cody Miller
: Two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller chatted with Digital Journal
about his vlogs and his YouTube channel, as well as the impact of technology in vlogging and aquatics.
Jacob Pebley
: Olympic Jacob Pebley
spoke about his experience at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, his motivations and he furnished his definition of the word success.
Jason Lezak
: Eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak
opened up about his swimming career, the Breakout Swim Clinic, as well as serving as an ambassador for USA Swimming.
Josh Davis
: Five-time Olympic medalist Josh Davis
chatted about his swimming career, as well his Breakout Swim Clinic
and he gave advice for young swimmers.
Josh Prenot
: Olympic medalist Josh Prenot spoke to Digital Journal
about his silver medal at the Olympics, as well as his plans for the future. He also discussed the key to longevity in the sport and his motivations.
Michael Andrew
: Golden Goggle winner for "Breakout Performer of the Year" Michael Andrew
chatted with Digital Journal about his career in the sport and his future plans. He also spoke about his YouTube vlog and the impact of technology on aquatics.
Michael Chadwick
: World champion Michael Chadwick spoke to Digital Journal
about his swimming career, his future plans and how technology has changed the sport. He also offered his advice to young swimmers.
Nathan Adrian
: Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian
spoke about the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, his Golden Goggle nomination, his wedding and the impact of technology on swimming.
Ryan Murphy
: World record holder and three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal
about his Back 2 Back Swim Camp, and he spoke about his three Golden Goggle
nominations.