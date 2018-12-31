Email
article imageOp-Ed: Top 10 American male swimmer interviews of 2018

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Digital Journal lists its top 10 male interviews of 2018, featuring American swimmers. These include national champions, world champions, world record holders and Olympic medalists.
Blake Pieroni: 2016 Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni spoke about his Golden Goggle nomination, as well as his daily motivations. Pieroni also thanked his fans and supporters.
Cody Miller: Two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller chatted with Digital Journal about his vlogs and his YouTube channel, as well as the impact of technology in vlogging and aquatics.
Jacob Pebley: Olympic Jacob Pebley spoke about his experience at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, his motivations and he furnished his definition of the word success.
Jason Lezak: Eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak opened up about his swimming career, the Breakout Swim Clinic, as well as serving as an ambassador for USA Swimming.
Josh Davis: Five-time Olympic medalist Josh Davis chatted about his swimming career, as well his Breakout Swim Clinic and he gave advice for young swimmers.
Josh Prenot: Olympic medalist Josh Prenot spoke to Digital Journal about his silver medal at the Olympics, as well as his plans for the future. He also discussed the key to longevity in the sport and his motivations.
Michael Andrew: Golden Goggle winner for "Breakout Performer of the Year" Michael Andrew chatted with Digital Journal about his career in the sport and his future plans. He also spoke about his YouTube vlog and the impact of technology on aquatics.
Michael Chadwick: World champion Michael Chadwick spoke to Digital Journal about his swimming career, his future plans and how technology has changed the sport. He also offered his advice to young swimmers.
Nathan Adrian: Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian spoke about the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, his Golden Goggle nomination, his wedding and the impact of technology on swimming.
Ryan Murphy: World record holder and three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal about his Back 2 Back Swim Camp, and he spoke about his three Golden Goggle nominations.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
