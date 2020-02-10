By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Sports American swimmer Tom Shields is the "One to Watch" at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, this June. This past summer, At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Shields won the gold medal in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay race as part of Team USA. We wish He is a true star in the butterfly races. Most recently, Shields set a lifetime best in the men's 200 yard butterfly, clocking 1:38.80. Shields competed for the Los Angeles Current in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) last year, with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager. Shields won the men's 200 meter butterfly race in the ISL U.S. derby match in College Park, Maryland.This past summer, Shields won two gold medals at the Pan American Games in Lima in the men's 100 meter butterfly race and the men's 4×100 meter medley relay respectively.At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Shields won the gold medal in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay race as part of Team USA.We wish Tom Shields continued success at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha so that he can qualify to represent Team USA at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Tom Shields, Swimmer, Olympic, Trails, Omaha Tom Shields Swimmer Olympic Trails Omaha