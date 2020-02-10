He is a true star in the butterfly races. Most recently, Shields
set a lifetime best in the men's 200 yard butterfly, clocking 1:38.80.
Shields
competed for the Los Angeles Current in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) last year, with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager. Shields
won the men's 200 meter butterfly race in the ISL U.S. derby match in College Park, Maryland.
This past summer, Shields
won two gold medals at the Pan American Games in Lima in the men's 100 meter butterfly race and the men's 4×100 meter medley relay respectively.
At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Shields won the gold medal in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay race as part of Team USA.
We wish Tom Shields
continued success at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha so that he can qualify to represent Team USA at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.