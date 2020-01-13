Email
article imageOp-Ed: Ryan Murphy is the 'One to Watch' at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
World record holder swimmer Ryan Murphy (men's 100 meter backstroke) is the "One to Watch" this June at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.
Murphy is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, he claimed three silver medals in the men's 200 meter backstroke, the 4 × 100 meter medley, and the 4 × 100 meter mixed medley relay.
In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season, Murphy competed for the Los Angeles Current, with Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager.
Murphy is very driven and determined to do well at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, in an effort to make the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to represent Team USA. Over the last few years, Murphy has displayed a great deal of consistency. Murphy is the epitome of ambition, hard work, and dedication in the sport of swimming.
He has also partnered with the Goldfish Swim School in order to raise awareness on water safety and drowning prevention. For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, visit their website.
In addition, Murphy serves as an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation.
To learn more about Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy, check out his official website and follow him on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ryan Murphy in August of 2019 following the World Championships in Gwangju.
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy partners with Goldfish Swim School
Goldfish Swim School
