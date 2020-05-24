Op-Ed: 'Pre Log – Running Log' is great for runners and track athletes

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports "The Pre Log" is a runner's journal that was written by Linda Prefontaine, the sister of the late track and field superstar Steve Prefontaine. Additional quotes are included from some important people in Steve's life such as Coach Walt McClure, Phil Pursian, Ron Apling, and Tom Huggins, among others. Steve Prefontaine Horst-Rüdiger Schlöske The Pre Log really captures the heart of a champion. For more information on the runner's log book and the legacy of Steve Prefontaine, visit the Read More: Linda Prefontaine's Pre Log earned a glowing review from Mural in memory of Steve Prefontaine in Coos Bay Linda Prefontaine This log is great to explore while people are quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It is a must for every athlete and runner's (sprinter or long-distance runner) book collection. It is a good confidence booster for all, especially at a time of need. Linda Prefontaine is a firm believer that keeping a journal is an effective way for one to monitor their progress in setting lofty goals, and subsequently achieving them. She even includes pages from Steve's actual journals and logs, which makes it even more appealing (from a primary source standpoint).Additional quotes are included from some important people in Steve's life such as Coach Walt McClure, Phil Pursian, Ron Apling, and Tom Huggins, among others.The Pre Log really captures the heart of a champion. For more information on the runner's log book and the legacy of Steve Prefontaine, visit the official Prefontaine Productions homepage : Linda Prefontaine's Pre Log earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , which was described as "inspirational." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about linda prefontaine, Pre, steve prefontaine, track and field, Runner linda prefontaine Pre steve prefontaine track and field Runner