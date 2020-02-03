By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist and acclaimed freestyle swimmer Nathan Adrian is the "One to Watch" at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Despite battling prostate cancer last year, that did not stop him from training hard, getting back in top-notch athletic form, and scoring three medals for Team USA (two gold medals and a silver) at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. He subsequently won five medals at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, which included two gold medals and three silver medals. He was the recipient of the " Adrian competed for the Los Angeles Current, with Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager, in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL). Hopefully, he will make his fourth U.S. Olympic Team this summer. Nathan Adrian is certainly the "One to Watch" this June at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. He is one consistent athlete that has always possessed an indomitable spirit and the true heart of a champion. To learn more about world-class swimmer Nathan Adrian, check out his Adrian will be competing for a top spot, in an effort to make his fourth consecutive Summer Olympic Games. He took home medals for Team USA in all of the previous Olympic Games, which include five gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals.Despite battling prostate cancer last year, that did not stop him from training hard, getting back in top-notch athletic form, and scoring three medals for Team USA (two gold medals and a silver) at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. He subsequently won five medals at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, which included two gold medals and three silver medals.He was the recipient of the " Perseverance Award " at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards. Adrian is nominated for the 2020 Laureus World Sports Award for "Comeback of the Year." This sports award ceremony will take place on February 17 in Berlin.Adrian competed for the Los Angeles Current, with Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager, in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL).Hopefully, he will make his fourth U.S. Olympic Team this summer. Nathan Adrian is certainly the "One to Watch" this June at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. He is one consistent athlete that has always possessed an indomitable spirit and the true heart of a champion.To learn more about world-class swimmer Nathan Adrian, check out his official website and his Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Nathan Adrian, Swimmer, Olympic, Trials, Games Nathan Adrian Swimmer Olympic Trials Games