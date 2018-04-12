Op-Ed: Michael Andrew is the 'One to Watch' in swimming in 2018

American swimmer Michael Andrew is the "One to Watch" in competitive swimming in 2018. For the past few years, he has been on fire, and shows no signs of slowing down.
In March of 2018, Andrew won first place in the men's 50 free in Atlanta, Georgia, and this past December, Andrew won the silver medal, in the men's 50 yard freestyle, at the 2017 Winter National Championships.
Michael Andrew
supplied by Michael Andrew, courtesy of Adidas
In 2016, Andrew was the world champion, winning the gold medal in the 100 meter individual medley, and he took home second place in the 4×50 meter freestyle and 4×50 meter medley respectively, as part of Team USA.
At the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, Andrew won three gold medals in the 50 meter freestyle, 50 meter backstroke, and the 50 meter butterfly, as well as two bronze medals (50 meter breaststroke and 100 meter breaststroke).
Michael Andrew swimming at race pace
supplied by Michael Andrew, courtesy of Adidas
Most impressive about all of these accomplishments is the fact that Andrew is only a teenager. He truly is the future of competitive swimming, and the sky is the limit for this professional swimmer.
For more information on world champion swimmer Michael Andrew, check out his official Instagram page, and his YouTube channel.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Michael Andrew about his swimming career, and the digital transformation of aquatics.
Michael Andrew
supplied by Michael Andrew, courtesy of Adidas
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com