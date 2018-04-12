Op-Ed: Michael Andrew is the 'One to Watch' in swimming in 2018

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American swimmer Michael Andrew is the "One to Watch" in competitive swimming in 2018. For the past few years, he has been on fire, and shows no signs of slowing down. Michael Andrew supplied by Michael Andrew, courtesy of Adidas In 2016, Andrew was the world champion, winning the gold medal in the 100 meter individual medley, and he took home second place in the 4×50 meter freestyle and 4×50 meter medley respectively, as part of Team USA. At the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, Andrew won three gold medals in the 50 meter freestyle, 50 meter backstroke, and the 50 meter butterfly, as well as two bronze medals (50 meter breaststroke and 100 meter breaststroke). Michael Andrew swimming at race pace supplied by Michael Andrew, courtesy of Adidas Most impressive about all of these accomplishments is the fact that Andrew is only a teenager. He truly is the future of competitive swimming, and the sky is the limit for this professional swimmer. For more information on world champion swimmer Michael Andrew, check out his official Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Michael Andrew supplied by Michael Andrew, courtesy of Adidas In March of 2018, Andrew won first place in the men's 50 free in Atlanta, Georgia, and this past December, Andrew won the silver medal, in the men's 50 yard freestyle, at the 2017 Winter National Championships.In 2016, Andrew was the world champion, winning the gold medal in the 100 meter individual medley, and he took home second place in the 4×50 meter freestyle and 4×50 meter medley respectively, as part of Team USA.At the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, Andrew won three gold medals in the 50 meter freestyle, 50 meter backstroke, and the 50 meter butterfly, as well as two bronze medals (50 meter breaststroke and 100 meter breaststroke).Most impressive about all of these accomplishments is the fact that Andrew is only a teenager. He truly is the future of competitive swimming, and the sky is the limit for this professional swimmer.For more information on world champion swimmer Michael Andrew, check out his official Instagram page , and his YouTube channel : Digital Journal chatted with Michael Andrew about his swimming career, and the digital transformation of aquatics. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Michael Andrew, Swimmer, Swimming, American, Champion Michael Andrew Swimmer Swimming American Champion