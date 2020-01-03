By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Sports World champion swimmer Michael Andrew is the "One to Watch" in 2020 at the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Hopefully, all of these successes and hard work over the past two years is a harbinger of great things to come for Andrew at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. The latest vlog post on his YouTube channel was posted on December 1, where he took his fans on a virtual journey through his "Looking back on a year full of lessons and blessings," Andrew exclaimed in a post on Instagram. "Entering 2020 prayerfully and with confidence that God is going to show up in powerful ways," he added, prior to wishing everybody a "Happy New Year." To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Over the last two years, Andrew has showcased a great deal of consistency and he has been setting new personal bests on a regular basis. Andrew competed at the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the New York Breakers, where he served as Vice-Captain of the team, and this past summer, as Digital Journal reported , he made history at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, since he soared to the finals in all four 50 meter strokes, becoming the first swimmer to ever achieve this milestone.Hopefully, all of these successes and hard work over the past two years is a harbinger of great things to come for Andrew at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.The latest vlog post on his YouTube channel was posted on December 1, where he took his fans on a virtual journey through his Olympic Media Day with NBC."Looking back on a year full of lessons and blessings," Andrew exclaimed in a post on Instagram. "Entering 2020 prayerfully and with confidence that God is going to show up in powerful ways," he added, prior to wishing everybody a "Happy New Year."To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Michael Andrew, Olympic trials, Swimmer, Omaha, Nebraska Michael Andrew Olympic trials Swimmer Omaha Nebraska