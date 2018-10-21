Op-Ed: Michael Andrew deserves to win at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards

By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Sports American professional swimmer Michael Andrew has been nominated for two Golden Goggle awards this year, and he deserves to win both of them. Andrew was one of the most consistent male athletes this year in the sport of swimming. He won the gold medal at the 50 m freestyle at the Pan Pacs, and the bronze in the 4×100 meter mixed medley relay. In addition, Andrew claimed multiple gold medals at the He also triumphed at such FINA World Cup meets as Overall, Michael Andrew has left an indelible mark in the sport of swimming this year, and deserves to win both of the Golden Goggle awards that he has been nominated for. At 19 years old, he serves as an exceptional role model for aspiring young swimmers, who wish to become professionals someday. If his swimming prowess wasn't enough, Andrew has raised awareness about swimming thanks to his YouTube channel and his vlogs, which features his adventures, training and interview with other swimmers and what inspires them. His YouTube channel may be seen by The teen swimmer is up for "Breakout Performer of the Year" and for "Male Race of the Year" at the Golden Goggle awards, which are coming up next month. His 50 meter freestyle race at the 2018 Pan Pacifics is nominated for "Male Race of the Year," where Andrew claimed the gold medal for Team USA.Andrew was one of the most consistent male athletes this year in the sport of swimming. He won the gold medal at the 50 m freestyle at the Pan Pacs, and the bronze in the 4×100 meter mixed medley relay.In addition, Andrew claimed multiple gold medals at the Phillips 66 National Championships in 2018 (50 meter freestyle, 50 meter breaststroke, 100 meter breaststroke, and 50 meter butterfly). He also won the bronze in the 100 meter butterfly in the national championships.He also triumphed at such FINA World Cup meets as Kazan Doha , Eindhoven, and Budapest Overall, Michael Andrew has left an indelible mark in the sport of swimming this year, and deserves to win both of the Golden Goggle awards that he has been nominated for. At 19 years old, he serves as an exceptional role model for aspiring young swimmers, who wish to become professionals someday.If his swimming prowess wasn't enough, Andrew has raised awareness about swimming thanks to his YouTube channel and his vlogs, which features his adventures, training and interview with other swimmers and what inspires them.His YouTube channel may be seen by clicking here This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Michael Andrew, Golden Goggle, Swimming, Sport, Gold Michael Andrew Golden Goggle Swimming Sport Gold