Brazilian freestyle swimmer Marcelo Chierighini is the "One to Watch" at the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Chierighini has showcased great consistency over the years, and he is on a quest to make his third consecutive Olympic team. He previously competed at the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and has grown and matured as a competitive athlete each time.

Most recently, in mid-January, he won the bronze medal at the FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen in the men's 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 49.38 seconds.

This past summer, Chierighini won four medals at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima. In that competition, Chierighini won the gold medal in the men's 100 meter freestyle race clocking 48.09 seconds, where he stunned American swimmers Nathan Adrian (48.17 seconds) and Michael Chadwick (48.88 seconds), leaving them in second and third place respectively.

He also competed in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the New York Breakers, with Tina Andrew as the team's General Manager, and Michael Andrew as the Vice-Captain.

To learn more about Brazilian swimmer Marcelo Chierighini, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.

Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marcelo Chierighini back in September of 2019.