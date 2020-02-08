Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Marcelo Chierighini is the 'One to Watch' at 2020 Olympic Games

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Brazilian freestyle swimmer Marcelo Chierighini is the "One to Watch" at the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Chierighini has showcased great consistency over the years, and he is on a quest to make his third consecutive Olympic team. He previously competed at the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and has grown and matured as a competitive athlete each time.
Most recently, in mid-January, he won the bronze medal at the FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen in the men's 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 49.38 seconds.
This past summer, Chierighini won four medals at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima. In that competition, Chierighini won the gold medal in the men's 100 meter freestyle race clocking 48.09 seconds, where he stunned American swimmers Nathan Adrian (48.17 seconds) and Michael Chadwick (48.88 seconds), leaving them in second and third place respectively.
He also competed in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the New York Breakers, with Tina Andrew as the team's General Manager, and Michael Andrew as the Vice-Captain.
To learn more about Brazilian swimmer Marcelo Chierighini, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marcelo Chierighini back in September of 2019.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Marcelo Chierighini, Olympic games, Swimmer, Brazilian, Summer
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Syria army overruns Idlib crossroads town despite Turkish warnings
Q&A: AI is helping to leverage improved sales solutions Special
Panic buying hits Singapore after virus alert raised
Turkey warns it will protect outposts in Syria
Flu season in the U.S. is far worse than coronavirus
'Baywatch' alum David Chokachi talks 'Emerald Run,' digital age Special
Greece aims to outflank Turkey in Mediterranean
Q&A: The new reality for cybersecurity in the travel industry Special
Op-Ed: Iraqi military officials cautioned not to seek US help
Stranded Chinese stay on Bali as few take flight to Wuhan