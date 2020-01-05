By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports World-class Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu is the "One to Watch" at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Hosszu is affectionately known as "The Iron Lady," and rightfully so. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Hosszu won four Olympic medals, three of which were gold in the women's 100 meter backstroke, the 200 meter individual medley (IM), and the 400 meter individual medley (IM); moreover, she claimed the silver medal in the women's 200 meter backstroke. Ever since she has taken the competitive swimming scene by storm. This past summer, at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, she won two gold medals for Hungary in the women's 200 meter individual medley (IM) and the 400 meter individual medley (IM), proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. Following the World Championships in Gwangju, she was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where she served as captain of Team Iron. Hosszu was named MVP at the ISL match that was held on October 26 and 27 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, where she swam in front of a hometown crowd. She raced seven times in these two days of the competition, and she secured individual wins in the women's 200 meter butterfly, the 200 meter individual medley (IM), the 400 meter individual medley (IM), and was a runner-up in the 200 meter backstroke and she finished third place in the 200 meter freestyle. With this MVP win, Hosszu made ISL history becoming the first swimmer in the season to win the MVP title without winning the skins event. In the summer of 2018, Hosszu opened the Iron Swim, a swim club and school in Budapest, where competitors (beginners and advanced) can easily find their place in the sport and interact. To learn more about Iron Swim, check out its Hopefully, all of her successes, records and accolades over the last few years are a harbinger of more great things to come for "The Iron Lady" at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. To learn more about Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Katinka Hosszu, follow her on Hosszu is the sole swimmer to ever hold all five individual medley (IM) world records at the same time. She is a nine-time world champion and a 14-time European champion.At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Hosszu won four Olympic medals, three of which were gold in the women's 100 meter backstroke, the 200 meter individual medley (IM), and the 400 meter individual medley (IM); moreover, she claimed the silver medal in the women's 200 meter backstroke.Ever since she has taken the competitive swimming scene by storm. This past summer, at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, she won two gold medals for Hungary in the women's 200 meter individual medley (IM) and the 400 meter individual medley (IM), proving that she is a force to be reckoned with.Following the World Championships in Gwangju, she was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where she served as captain of Team Iron.Hosszu was named MVP at the ISL match that was held on October 26 and 27 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, where she swam in front of a hometown crowd. She raced seven times in these two days of the competition, and she secured individual wins in the women's 200 meter butterfly, the 200 meter individual medley (IM), the 400 meter individual medley (IM), and was a runner-up in the 200 meter backstroke and she finished third place in the 200 meter freestyle.With this MVP win, Hosszu made ISL history becoming the first swimmer in the season to win the MVP title without winning the skins event.In the summer of 2018, Hosszu opened the Iron Swim, a swim club and school in Budapest, where competitors (beginners and advanced) can easily find their place in the sport and interact. To learn more about Iron Swim, check out its official website and its Facebook page Hopefully, all of her successes, records and accolades over the last few years are a harbinger of more great things to come for "The Iron Lady" at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.To learn more about Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Katinka Hosszu, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Katinka Hosszu, 2020, Swimmer, Olympic games More news from Katinka Hosszu 2020 Swimmer Olympic games