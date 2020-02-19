By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Sports Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido is the "One to Watch" at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He is a true backstroke king. Earlier in the ISL season, Guido had set the second-fastest time in the history of the men's 50 meter backstroke (22.55 seconds), where he set a new Brazilian and South American record. His time was only second-best in history to French swimmer Florent Manaudou (22.22 seconds). Particularly impressive about Guido is that he has grown tremendously as an athlete over the years, and he can be a dark horse in the backstroke races at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Guido has everything it takes to succeed, and he is certainly the "One to Watch." For more information on Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Guido triumphed at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, where he competed for the London Roar swimming team. He won the men's 50 meter backstroke and the men's 100 meter backstroke races respectively.Earlier in the ISL season, Guido had set the second-fastest time in the history of the men's 50 meter backstroke (22.55 seconds), where he set a new Brazilian and South American record. His time was only second-best in history to French swimmer Florent Manaudou (22.22 seconds).Particularly impressive about Guido is that he has grown tremendously as an athlete over the years, and he can be a dark horse in the backstroke races at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Guido has everything it takes to succeed, and he is certainly the "One to Watch."For more information on Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Guilherme Guido about the ISL and his plans for 2020, which include competing at the Summer Olympic Games in Toyko. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Guilherme Guido, Olympic games, Swimmer, Brazilian More news from Guilherme Guido Olympic games Swimmer Brazilian