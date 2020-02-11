Reid
was the winner of the men's 200 meter backstroke race at the 2019 U.S. Open.
In 2019, Reid
was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the New York Breakers, with Tina Andrew
as the team's General Manager.
In addition, Reid is one of the clinicians of the Fitter and Faster Swim Clinic
.
He previously competed in the men's 100 meter backstroke at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he made it all the way to the semi-finals.
Wishing Reid continued success on his quest to make yet another Olympic swimming team this summer in Tokyo.
To learn more about Olympic swimmer Christopher Reid, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Reid
back in the summer of 2019.