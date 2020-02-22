Op-Ed: Caeleb Dressel is the 'One to Watch' at 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials

World champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel is the "One to Watch" at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which will take place in Omaha, Nebraska.

At the inaugural Dressel was also the recipient of two 2019 His 100 meter butterfly world record race may be seen below. Overall, Dressel won eight medals at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, which included four gold medals in the individual races (50 meter freestyle, 50 meter butterfly, 100 meter freestyle and 100 meter butterfly), two gold medals in relay races (4×100 meter freestyle and 4×100 meter mixed freestyle), and two silver medals in the following relay races: 4×100 meter medley and 4×100 meter mixed medley races. He set the bar really high for all male American swimmers in 2019.At the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Dressel won the MVP title on three separate occasions, where he competed for the Cali Condors, with Olympian Jason Lezak as the team's General Manager.Dressel was also the recipient of two 2019 Golden Goggle Awards , which included wins for "Male Athlete of the Year," and for "Male Race of the Year" for his men's 100 meter butterfly race in the semifinals at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, where he broke Michael Phelps' world record. In 2019, Dressel was also honored as " Athlete of the Year " by USA Swimming.His 100 meter butterfly world record race may be seen below.Overall, Caeleb Dressel is certainly the "One to Watch" at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

