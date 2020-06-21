Lenny Krayzelburg
: Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg is a father to twin daughters Aleksa and Daniela. Krayzelburg is also the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL).
Jason Lezak
8-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak
Courtesy of the U.S. Olympic Committee
: Eight-time Olympic medalist swimmer Jason Lezak (four gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals) is a father to three kids, as well as an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation
. Lezak is also the General Manager of the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL).
Josh Davis
Five-time Olympic medalist swimmer Josh Davis
Photo courtesy of Josh Davis
: Five-time Olympic medalist Josh Davis (three gold medals and two silver medals) is a father of six children, as well as the founder of the Breakout Swim Clinic
.
Rowdy Gaines
Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Rowdy Gaines in 1983.
Croes, Rob C. / Anefo (CC BY-SA 3.0 NL)
: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines is a father to four daughters, as well as a grandfather. He is doing everything in his power to promote water safety and to prevent childhood drowning. Gaines serves as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation.
Cullen Jones
Four-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones
Courtesy of the U.S. Olympic Committee
: Four-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones (two gold medals and two silver medals) is celebrating his first Father's Day this year. He is a father to a baby boy named Ayven, who was born in July of 2019. Jones also serves as an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation.