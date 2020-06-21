By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Sports In honor of Father's Day 2020, Digital Journal lists five American Olympic gold medalist swimmers, which are also fathers and role models to countless younger swimmers. Particularly impressive about all of these five men is that they promote water safety. Lenny Krayzelburg: Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg is a father to twin daughters Aleksa and Daniela. Krayzelburg is also the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL). 8-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak Courtesy of the U.S. Olympic Committee Jason Lezak: Eight-time Olympic medalist swimmer Jason Lezak (four gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals) is a father to three kids, as well as an ambassador of the Five-time Olympic medalist swimmer Josh Davis Photo courtesy of Josh Davis Josh Davis: Five-time Olympic medalist Josh Davis (three gold medals and two silver medals) is a father of six children, as well as the founder of the Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Rowdy Gaines in 1983. Croes, Rob C. / Anefo (CC BY-SA 3.0 NL) Rowdy Gaines: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines is a father to four daughters, as well as a grandfather. He is doing everything in his power to promote water safety and to prevent childhood drowning. Gaines serves as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation. Four-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones Courtesy of the U.S. Olympic Committee Cullen Jones: Four-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones (two gold medals and two silver medals) is celebrating his first Father's Day this year. He is a father to a baby boy named Ayven, who was born in July of 2019. Jones also serves as an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation. : Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg is a father to twin daughters Aleksa and Daniela. Krayzelburg is also the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL).: Eight-time Olympic medalist swimmer Jason Lezak (four gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals) is a father to three kids, as well as an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation . Lezak is also the General Manager of the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL).: Five-time Olympic medalist Josh Davis (three gold medals and two silver medals) is a father of six children, as well as the founder of the Breakout Swim Clinic : Three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines is a father to four daughters, as well as a grandfather. He is doing everything in his power to promote water safety and to prevent childhood drowning. Gaines serves as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation.: Four-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones (two gold medals and two silver medals) is celebrating his first Father's Day this year. He is a father to a baby boy named Ayven, who was born in July of 2019. Jones also serves as an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Olympic, Gold, Swimmer, Jason Lezak, Cullen Jones Olympic Gold Swimmer Jason Lezak Cullen Jones Josh Davis Lenny Krayzelburg