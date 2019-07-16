Olympic swimmer Lilly King to compete for Cali Condors in the ISL

Email
article imageOlympic swimmer Lilly King to compete for Cali Condors in the ISL

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will be competing for the Cali Condors in the new International Swimming League (ISL).
International Swimming Hall of Famer and Olympian Jason Lezak is serving as the General Manager of the Cali Condors.
Joining King on the Cali Condors team are such world-class swimmers as Bowen Becker, Jack Cartwright, Mallory Comerford, Kelsi Dahlia, Nic Fink, Hali Flickinger, Townley Haas, Molly Hannis, Anton Ipsenm, Mitch Larkin, Olivia Smoliga, Melanie Margalis, and Andrew Wilson, among others.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, King won the gold medals in the women's 100 meter breaststroke and the 4×100 meter medley relay as part of Team USA.
King is regularly featured in the vlogs of fellow Olympic swimmer Cody Miller. They both swim at Indiana University.
Read More: Lilly King chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York City this past November.
