2016 Olympic gold and bronze medalist Cody Miller will be competing for the DC Trident in the new International Swimming League (ISL).
Olympian Kaitlin Sandeno serves as the General Manager of DC Trident.
Aside from Miller, the DC Trident team will consist of Katie Ledecky, Anika Apostalon, Tristan Hollard, Zach Apple, Madison Kennedy, Lisa Bratton, Kevin Cordes, Jay Litherland, Zane Grothe, and Natalie Coughlin, among other world-class swimmers.
On July 17, Miller posted his latest vlog on his YouTube channel entitled "Is This a Game Changer?"
This past May, as Digital Journal reported, Miller scored a comeback at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indiana.
