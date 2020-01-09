Email
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Sports
Canajoharie - On January 11 and 12, Olympic swimmer Christopher Reid will be hosting a "Fitter and Faster" Swim Clinic in Canajoharie, New York.
It will be a two-day high-performance swim camp, where Reid will focus on freestyle and backstroke racing. He will be coaching different sessions, one for children 11 years old and under, and another session for children 12 years old and over.
For more information on this upcoming swim clinic, check out the official Fitter and Faster website.
Reid is a 2016 Olympian that specializes in explosive racing in freestyle, backstroke, and the individual medley (IM). Participants will learn all about generating power at key points of every race. He competes for South Africa.
Last month, Reid won the men's 200 meter backstroke race at the Toyota U.S. Open. He also competed for the New York Breakers in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Reid in the summer of 2019 about the ISL.
For more information on South African swimmer Christopher Reid, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
