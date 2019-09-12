Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic silver medalist swimmer Josh Prenot chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the International Swimming League (ISL) and the Los Angeles Current. He is thrilled to be working with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as their General Manager. "Lenny is awesome. He is going to be really good at this job. Lenny has been one of my swimming idols forever. Ever since I was six years old, I had a framed picture of him on my wall. Lenny is very driven and he's a great guy," he said. At the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, Prenot took home the silver medal in the 200 meter individual medley (IM). "I thought I was going to be good enough to medal at that meet but not at that event," he admitted. "That was a surprise but a pleasant one." In the future, Prenot is looking forward to a lot of training and a lot of racing, as well as the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. On being a swimmer in this digital age, Prenot said, "It's fun. It's good. I am really happy that we have an opportunity like this. I am fortunate enough to be able to swim with my friends." "It is pretty amazing to see what technology can do in our sport even with the legal limitations such as the tech suit rules," Prenot added. The best advice Prenot was ever given was the following: "when you are somewhere, truly be there." "Devote 100 percent of your focus on whatever you are doing," he said. "If you are in the pool, focus on the pool and don't worry about outside things." For his own recovery, Prenot finds He defined the word success as "being happy working towards achieving your goals." "I want to enjoy the pursuit of what I want to do," he said. "I want to enjoy and appreciate the process of getting to that goal." For his fans and supporters, he expressed that he appreciates everybody's support. "If people like what I do, then that's awesome. I was inspired by watching my swimming heroes growing up, and if any kid likes swimming more because of what they've seen me do, then I am honored by that." To learn more about Olympic swimmer Josh Prenot, follow him on On being a part of the ISL , he said, "It's awesome. I am stoked about it. Everyone is excited about it. A lot of people are interested to see the fan reception and how the events are run and whether or not they are spectator friendly. We are all excited to get it going and how it is going to turn out. It is going to be a blast."He is thrilled to be working with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as their General Manager. "Lenny is awesome. He is going to be really good at this job. Lenny has been one of my swimming idols forever. Ever since I was six years old, I had a framed picture of him on my wall. Lenny is very driven and he's a great guy," he said.At the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, Prenot took home the silver medal in the 200 meter individual medley (IM). "I thought I was going to be good enough to medal at that meet but not at that event," he admitted. "That was a surprise but a pleasant one."In the future, Prenot is looking forward to a lot of training and a lot of racing, as well as the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.On being a swimmer in this digital age, Prenot said, "It's fun. It's good. I am really happy that we have an opportunity like this. I am fortunate enough to be able to swim with my friends.""It is pretty amazing to see what technology can do in our sport even with the legal limitations such as the tech suit rules," Prenot added.The best advice Prenot was ever given was the following: "when you are somewhere, truly be there." "Devote 100 percent of your focus on whatever you are doing," he said. "If you are in the pool, focus on the pool and don't worry about outside things."For his own recovery, Prenot finds NormaTec and the massage guns to be extremely helpful. "Those are super good," he said.He defined the word success as "being happy working towards achieving your goals." "I want to enjoy the pursuit of what I want to do," he said. "I want to enjoy and appreciate the process of getting to that goal."For his fans and supporters, he expressed that he appreciates everybody's support. "If people like what I do, then that's awesome. I was inspired by watching my swimming heroes growing up, and if any kid likes swimming more because of what they've seen me do, then I am honored by that."To learn more about Olympic swimmer Josh Prenot, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Josh Prenot, International Swimming League, los angeles current, Swimmer Josh Prenot International Swimmi... los angeles current Swimmer