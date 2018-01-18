Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Sports Australian swimmer and Olympic bronze medalist Tommaso D'Orsogna chatted with Digital Journal about his Olympic journey, proudest moments, and his latest endeavors, which include medical school. When asked what he enjoys most about swimming, Tommaso said, "Apart from the feeling of being in the water, I love the challenge it provides. Swimming is ultimately an individual sport; your result is dictated by how well you can perform on the day. You are in complete control of your performances and the responsibility is all on you. I love that success in the pool really comes down to being better than your previous best and that you constantly strive to be better than you were." On his proudest professional moments, he shared, "Winning the WA Swimmer of the Year in 2014 for my home state was a great achievement. It’s hard to pick just a few moments, obviously anytime I was on the podium for Australia is always a great feeling! It has been such an amazing journey, so I think the thing I am most proud of is my consistency over the years. I was able to be a part of every Australian Swim Team from the 2009 World Championships until 2016, when I missed selection for the Rio Games. Having represented Australia at four World Championships, four World Short Course Championships, two Pan Pacific Championships, two Commonwealth Games and an Olympic Games, all in the span of about eight years, is a milestone I really look back upon proudly. It’s such an honour to represent my country, and I’ve been fortunate enough to do it many times." Each day, Tommaso is motivated by his drive "To be the best I can be and to be a positive influence in other people’s lives." Tommaso is studying to become a doctor of medicine. "I start my second year of a Doctor of Medicine at Notre Dame University here in Fremantle, WA. I will also be competing at the Australian Commonwealth Games Trials at the end of February this year to try and make my 3rd Commonwealth Games team. I’ve had a limited preparation as my studies have been my priority over the past 12 months, but the timing has worked out well with university, so I thought I’d give it a shot," he explained. For aspiring swimmers, he said, "Your path is your own, you’ll never know how successful you’ll be until you finish. Never compare your career or your successes or failures to others, only to yourself. Finally, have fun! It’s just sport after all!" In his spare time, Tommaso enjoys music, playing the guitar and mixing electronic music. "I also play video games (probably more than I should!), it’s really my substitute for watching TV and movies. Other than that, most of my time is spent studying and swimming," he said. Tommaso defined the word success as follows: "Success is such an individual construct that draws upon what people truly value and believe in. For me, success is improving. Whether it’s beating a personal best, learning something new, perfecting a skill, improving someone’s life. Just getting better and being better than your best, that’s success." For his fans, he concluded, "My biggest fans have always been and always will be my family. Particularly my parents, who have supported me the entire way. But, to anyone and everyone that ever follows my progress in the pool or out of it, I’d like to say a huge thank you! It is so humbling when someone says to me 'I watched you race!,' or 'I’ve been following your swimming!' or even a simple 'congratulations!' It’s a great feeling knowing that there are people taking the time out of their lives to support me, even if it’s something as simple as watching me race." To learn more about Olympic bronze medalist and Aussie swimmer Tommaso D'Orsogna, check out his official On winning the bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in London for Australia, he said, "It’s my most cherished medal, not just because it’s an Olympic one, but because there is quite a long story behind it. The abridged version is basically that I wasn’t supposed to be in the 4 x 100 meter Medley relay that won the medal. It was because I had done such a great swim in the 4 x 100 meter Freestyle that I was able to be a part of that team, and come away with a medal at my first Olympic Games!"When asked what he enjoys most about swimming, Tommaso said, "Apart from the feeling of being in the water, I love the challenge it provides. Swimming is ultimately an individual sport; your result is dictated by how well you can perform on the day. You are in complete control of your performances and the responsibility is all on you. I love that success in the pool really comes down to being better than your previous best and that you constantly strive to be better than you were."On his proudest professional moments, he shared, "Winning the WA Swimmer of the Year in 2014 for my home state was a great achievement. It’s hard to pick just a few moments, obviously anytime I was on the podium for Australia is always a great feeling! It has been such an amazing journey, so I think the thing I am most proud of is my consistency over the years. I was able to be a part of every Australian Swim Team from the 2009 World Championships until 2016, when I missed selection for the Rio Games. Having represented Australia at four World Championships, four World Short Course Championships, two Pan Pacific Championships, two Commonwealth Games and an Olympic Games, all in the span of about eight years, is a milestone I really look back upon proudly. It’s such an honour to represent my country, and I’ve been fortunate enough to do it many times."Each day, Tommaso is motivated by his drive "To be the best I can be and to be a positive influence in other people’s lives."Tommaso is studying to become a doctor of medicine. "I start my second year of a Doctor of Medicine at Notre Dame University here in Fremantle, WA. I will also be competing at the Australian Commonwealth Games Trials at the end of February this year to try and make my 3rd Commonwealth Games team. I’ve had a limited preparation as my studies have been my priority over the past 12 months, but the timing has worked out well with university, so I thought I’d give it a shot," he explained.For aspiring swimmers, he said, "Your path is your own, you’ll never know how successful you’ll be until you finish. Never compare your career or your successes or failures to others, only to yourself. Finally, have fun! It’s just sport after all!"In his spare time, Tommaso enjoys music, playing the guitar and mixing electronic music. "I also play video games (probably more than I should!), it’s really my substitute for watching TV and movies. Other than that, most of my time is spent studying and swimming," he said.Tommaso defined the word success as follows: "Success is such an individual construct that draws upon what people truly value and believe in. For me, success is improving. Whether it’s beating a personal best, learning something new, perfecting a skill, improving someone’s life. Just getting better and being better than your best, that’s success."For his fans, he concluded, "My biggest fans have always been and always will be my family. Particularly my parents, who have supported me the entire way. But, to anyone and everyone that ever follows my progress in the pool or out of it, I’d like to say a huge thank you! It is so humbling when someone says to me 'I watched you race!,' or 'I’ve been following your swimming!' or even a simple 'congratulations!' It’s a great feeling knowing that there are people taking the time out of their lives to support me, even if it’s something as simple as watching me race."To learn more about Olympic bronze medalist and Aussie swimmer Tommaso D'Orsogna, check out his official Facebook page , and follow him on Twitter More about Tommaso D'Orsogna, Olympic, Bronze, Australian, Australia More news from Tommaso D Orsogna Olympic Bronze Australian Australia Swimmer