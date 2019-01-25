By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports Five-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Nathan Adrian revealed that he is battling testicular cancer. An eight-time Olympic medalist, Adrian feels optimistic since the cancer was detected in its early stages. He noted that he recently went to the doctor since something did not feel "quite right." After a few tests and specialist visits, he learned that he has testicular cancer. The 30-year-old professional swimmer already started treatment and his prognosis is "good." He acknowledged that this will not stop him, and he will be returning in the water in a few weeks with the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in mind. "I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable," he said. He went on to extend his gratitude to his family and his friends, especially his wife, Hallie, for all of their support and love. In doing so, he is becoming an advocate for early screening for men. The world champion swimmer will be sharing his journey, in order to break the stigma of discussing men's health issues. He is scheduled for surgery early next week and he will be updating his fans and followers on his road to recovery. Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Adrian shared the news in a lengthy yet moving post on his social media pages An eight-time Olympic medalist, Adrian feels optimistic since the cancer was detected in its early stages. He noted that he recently went to the doctor since something did not feel "quite right." After a few tests and specialist visits, he learned that he has testicular cancer.The 30-year-old professional swimmer already started treatment and his prognosis is "good." He acknowledged that this will not stop him, and he will be returning in the water in a few weeks with the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in mind."I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable," he said. He went on to extend his gratitude to his family and his friends, especially his wife, Hallie, for all of their support and love.In doing so, he is becoming an advocate for early screening for men. The world champion swimmer will be sharing his journey, in order to break the stigma of discussing men's health issues. He is scheduled for surgery early next week and he will be updating his fans and followers on his road to recovery.: Digital Journal chatted with Nathan Adrian on November 6, 2018. More about Olympic, Nathan Adrian, medalist, Cancer Olympic Nathan Adrian medalist Cancer