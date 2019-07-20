Olympic medalist Josh Prenot joins Los Angeles Current of the ISL

Email
article imageOlympic medalist Josh Prenot joins Los Angeles Current of the ISL

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Olympic swimmer Josh Prenot has signed with the Los Angeles Current of the new swimming league, the International Swimming League (ISL).
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current.
Prenot will be joining such fellow athletes as Kathleen Baker, Michael Chadwick, Ryan Murphy, Blake Pieroni, Margo Geer,
Andrew Seliskar, Matt Grevers, Tom Shields, Ryan Held, Leah Smith, and Chase Kalisz, among other swimmers.
At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Prenot won the silver medal in the men's 200 meter breaststroke. This past December, Prenot also won the silver medal in the 200 meter individual medley at the Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China.
To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, check out their official Facebook page.
For more information on Josh Prenot, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Josh Prenot chatted with Digital Journal back in April of 2018.
