By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Two-time Olympic medalist and retired swimmer Elizabeth Beisel announced that she is competing on the CBS reality competition "Survivor." In the first episode of the hit show, Survivor: Island of the Idols, Beisel shared that is a competitor, which has been embedded in her DNA her whole life, especially as a professional swimmer. Most impressive about Beisel is that during her tenure as a swimmer, she became the youngest member of the United States Olympic Swimming Team in 2008 (that competed in the Beijing Olympics) at the age of 15. With her gregarious personality and her unmatched work ethic, Beisel is the quintessential contestant for a competition such as Survivor. While she may have won a silver and a bronze medal for Team USA at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, winning Survivor may very well be her chance of earning that coveted "gold" that she has always dreamed about. To learn more about Survivor: Island of the Idols, check out the Read More: Elizabeth Beisel chatted with After Beisel retired from competitive swimming last year, she noted that she misses "challenging herself" and putting herself on the edge. She prides herself on being strong "physically, mentally, and socially." Her hobbies include surfing, violin, and wakeboarding.In the first episode of the hit show, Survivor: Island of the Idols, Beisel shared that is a competitor, which has been embedded in her DNA her whole life, especially as a professional swimmer.Most impressive about Beisel is that during her tenure as a swimmer, she became the youngest member of the United States Olympic Swimming Team in 2008 (that competed in the Beijing Olympics) at the age of 15.With her gregarious personality and her unmatched work ethic, Beisel is the quintessential contestant for a competition such as Survivor.While she may have won a silver and a bronze medal for Team USA at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, winning Survivor may very well be her chance of earning that coveted "gold" that she has always dreamed about.To learn more about Survivor: Island of the Idols, check out the official CBS website : Elizabeth Beisel chatted with Digital Journal back in May of 2019 about being an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation. More about Elizabeth Beisel, Olympic, Swimmer, CBS, Survivor Elizabeth Beisel Olympic Swimmer CBS Survivor