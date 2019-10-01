Special By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist swimmer Tom Shields chatted with Digital Journal about competing for the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL). Shields had nothing but the greatest remarks about LA Current General Manager, four-time Olympic gold medalist Speaking of the University of California, Berkeley, he praised his coach Dave Durden for being a "mastermind." "Dave has been a father figure to me in so many ways. I would have not made it this far if it weren't for him and the guys on my team," he said. This past August, as Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "It's keeping a roof over my head and making sure that I can provide for my family. That's what motivates me now that I am getting a little bit older." On being a swimmer in this digital age, Shields said, "It's interesting. It is definitely a weird vibe. Sometimes, I think I need to be doing better with my Instagram." Shields shared that he uses technology for recovery purposes such as He also spoke highly about Olympian Josh Davis and his Shields hopes to make it to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to represent Team USA. To learn more about Olympic gold medalist swimmer Tom Shields, follow him on On being a part of the LA Current , he admitted, "It's awesome. This is a really cool experience."Shields had nothing but the greatest remarks about LA Current General Manager, four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg , and commended him on his vision. "Lenny is awesome. It is great to be with him and the other Cal guys. Almost half the team is from my college, the University of California, Berkeley. I couldn't imagine being on a better team," he said.Speaking of the University of California, Berkeley, he praised his coach Dave Durden for being a "mastermind." "Dave has been a father figure to me in so many ways. I would have not made it this far if it weren't for him and the guys on my team," he said.This past August, as Digital Journal reported , Shields won two gold medals at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "It's keeping a roof over my head and making sure that I can provide for my family. That's what motivates me now that I am getting a little bit older."On being a swimmer in this digital age, Shields said, "It's interesting. It is definitely a weird vibe. Sometimes, I think I need to be doing better with my Instagram."Shields shared that he uses technology for recovery purposes such as NormaTec , and vibrating foam rollers, such as the Hyperice Vyper. "I also do ice baths and I like the sauna too," he said.He also spoke highly about Olympian Josh Davis and his Breakout Swim Clinic . "Josh is a great dude. He has always been super supportive," Shields said.Shields hopes to make it to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to represent Team USA.To learn more about Olympic gold medalist swimmer Tom Shields, follow him on Instagram More about Tom Shields, los angeles current, Olympic, Gold, medalist Tom Shields los angeles current Olympic Gold medalist Swimmer isl International Swimmi...