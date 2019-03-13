Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On March 13, Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Thiago Braz chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2019, as well as the digital transformation of the sport of pole vault. Last year, two of Braz's fellow pole vaulters, Russian athlete Timur Morgunov (6.00 meters) and Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (6.05 meters), joined the six-meter club. "That felt very good. Despite pole vaulting being a competitive sport, I am always proud of my colleagues' successes," he said. While last year may have been a year of challenges for Braz in the sport of pole vault, the 25-year-old pole vaulter acknowledged that he feels a lot more motivated to get where he aspires to be. Speaking about turning 25 years old this past December, Braz said, "That felt very good. It's always very good to celebrate another year of life. The future belongs to God, but I wouldn't scratch that idea. One day, who knows." On his daily motivations, Braz said, "I am motivated by my love for sports and being close to my family and people that want me to do well. That is what motivates me even more." Digital transformation on the sport of pole vault On the impact of technology on the sport of pole vault, Braz said, "Technology is here. It was already helping several athletes in the past with old video machines of biomechanics that caught the speed-time. Then, with the video, they related that with your physical abilities." "This helps the trainer and the athlete very much," Braz said. "In reality, we have a feeling when we jump. We say to ourselves 'that was a good jump,' and then, from the outside, the coach is saying that it wasn't, that it was 'bad.' In this regard, technology helps trainers to reach an improvement faster. So, at the moment, technology helps a lot and will keep helping more people." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a pole vaulter, Braz said, "It is very cool to use the GoPro, it helps you and it captures your jump from various angles, as well as positioning and the way that you are landing. I always use it when I practice. The GoPro is really cool." Thiago Braz Da Silva (right) shows off his pole vault gold medal to Brazil fans in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016 Johannes Eisele, AFP His advice for young and aspiring pole vaulters is to be determined. "Regardless of your struggles, don't give up of your dreams. Always persist and work hard to conquer your objectives," he said. Braz defined the word success as "the result of a job done with too much love." For his loyal fans, Braz expressed his deepest gratitude. "Thank you for your love, may God bless each one of you. I will be grateful for the rest of my life," he said. 