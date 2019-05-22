Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Sports New York - Four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel sat down and chatted with this journalist at a Manhattan hotel to talk about the USA Swimming Foundation and the 2019 "Make A Splash" Tour, presented by Phillips 66. Manuel serves as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation. "It is super awesome since it is dedicated to giving every child swim lessons and hopefully, reducing the drowning rate, which we are doing. This cause is very special and close to my heart," she said. Each day, Manuel is motivated by the goals that she sets for herself. "My goals are pretty high and they keep me waking up early in the morning to push towards them," she said. Digital transformation of aquatics On the impact of technology on aquatics, Manuel said, "Technology has changed the sport of swimming in many ways. It has allowed athletes to become faster thanks to video review. Technology allows us to analyze our strokes, timing, and rates. It is also changing the sport through social media and allowing people to know our stories and be able to interact with us in many ways." "It feels good to be a swimmer in this digital age, especially now," Manuel said. "A lot of us swimmers are talking about growing the sport, and hopefully making it become more international and well-known, and not only on the Olympic years." Manuel defined the word success as "doing her best." "Walking out of the pool after every practice or competition knowing that I gave it 110 percent," she said. "Also, success means continuing to improve and also giving 110 percent in every endeavor that I've tried to pursue in life." For her fans and supporters, Manuel extended her sincere appreciation and gratitude. "Thank you to all the people that shared their amazing swimming stories with me," she said. "The fan support keeps encouraging me to push towards my goals." To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation, check out its "It's awesome to be here in New York with the USA Swimming Foundation. We are spreading our message to save lives and give swimming lessons to children," she said.Manuel serves as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation. "It is super awesome since it is dedicated to giving every child swim lessons and hopefully, reducing the drowning rate, which we are doing. This cause is very special and close to my heart," she said.Each day, Manuel is motivated by the goals that she sets for herself. "My goals are pretty high and they keep me waking up early in the morning to push towards them," she said.On the impact of technology on aquatics, Manuel said, "Technology has changed the sport of swimming in many ways. It has allowed athletes to become faster thanks to video review. Technology allows us to analyze our strokes, timing, and rates. It is also changing the sport through social media and allowing people to know our stories and be able to interact with us in many ways.""It feels good to be a swimmer in this digital age, especially now," Manuel said. "A lot of us swimmers are talking about growing the sport, and hopefully making it become more international and well-known, and not only on the Olympic years."Manuel defined the word success as "doing her best." "Walking out of the pool after every practice or competition knowing that I gave it 110 percent," she said. "Also, success means continuing to improve and also giving 110 percent in every endeavor that I've tried to pursue in life."For her fans and supporters, Manuel extended her sincere appreciation and gratitude. "Thank you to all the people that shared their amazing swimming stories with me," she said. "The fan support keeps encouraging me to push towards my goals."To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about simone manuel, USA Swimming Foundation, Olympic, medalist simone manuel USA Swimming Foundat... Olympic medalist