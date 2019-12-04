Email
article imageOlympic gold medalist Matt Grevers welcomes new baby girl

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Matt Grevers has a major milestone to be proud of in his personal life. Grevers and his wife, Annie, welcomed their second baby, another girl named Barbara Grace.
In a post on Annie Grevers' Instagram page, their baby, Barbara Grace, was born on December 1, 2019, in the morning, and she was named after Annie's grandmother. Their older daughter, Skyler Lea, was born on November 9, 2016.
Grevers is competing for the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL), with Lenny Krayzelburg as their General Manager. At the ISL U.S. derby in Maryland, Grevers tied with Michael Andrew to win the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 23.38 seconds.
On December 20 and 21, the Los Angeles Current will be vying against the Cali Condors, the Energy Standard and the London Roar, in the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas.
A native of Lake Forest, Illinois, Grevers is training for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, in an effort to make his third U.S. Olympic team. Grevers holds 28 World Championships medals to his credit and six Olympic medals (four of which are gold).
To learn more about Olympian Matt Grevers, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Grevers back in June of 2019, and most recently, Grevers chatted at the ISL U.S. derby event in Maryland.
