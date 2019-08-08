Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist swimmer Jack Conger chatted with Digital Journal about the Los Angeles Current and the International Swimming League (ISL). "I think the ISL is a great idea. As long as we keep the right frame of mind, we will be golden," he added. "It is a super unique opportunity to be a part of." "For years, we have been trying to grow awareness of the sport of swimming," he said. "With the ISL, it will allow us to capitalize on other opportunities, which is amazing. Most importantly, it will bring exposure to the sport. This is an honor, honestly. We put together a powerhouse team and I couldn't be more excited." Most recently, Conger won the silver and the bronze medals for Team USA at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju in the 4×100 meter medley and the 4×200 meter freestyle races respectively. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Conger won the gold medal for Team USA as part of the men's 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay. "That felt great. I got my first Olympic gold. Hopefully, there will be much more to come in 10 months," he said. A 24-year-old swimmer, Conger encouraged young and aspiring swimmers "to keep the sport fun." "Really enjoy what you are doing. You have to really love what you do, then the rest will fall into place. Enjoy the process when you are young and when you are under 14 years old," he said. "Don't take the sport too seriously until you get into high school or college since that's when the big sacrifices start," he said. He shared that the title of the current chapter of his life is: "Clear Water." "You can see everything and you're the one that is in control," he explained. Digital transformation of aquatics On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "I really try not to pay too much attention to the biomechanics of my swimming. I let my coaches break the mechanics down and I let them deliver the information to them since I tend to overanalyze, and then we make adjustments from there." He shared that he uses A native of Maryland, Conger defined success as "looking his family and friends in the eye and knowing that I didn't let them down." "Knowing that I did everything in my power and in my heart," he said. "Obviously, I want to do everything in my power for my team to win." To learn more about Olympic gold medalist Jack Conger, follow him on Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current in the ISL. "It's a blessing, to be honest," he said. " Lenny Krayzelburg did a great job creating the best opportunities for our team. I let my coaches break the mechanics down and I let them deliver the information to them since I tend to overanalyze, and then we make adjustments from there."He shared that he uses NormaTec and cryotherapy for recovery purposes. "I see a massage therapist and a physical therapist," he said.A native of Maryland, Conger defined success as "looking his family and friends in the eye and knowing that I didn't let them down." "Knowing that I did everything in my power and in my heart," he said. "Obviously, I want to do everything in my power for my team to win."To learn more about Olympic gold medalist Jack Conger, follow him on Instagram