By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Sports Three-time Olympic gold medalist Brendan Hansen has been hired by USA Swimming, where he was named Director of Team Services. Joel Shinofield, the USA Swimming Managing Director of Sport Development, shared that he is excited to have Hansen help lead their Sport Development Team Services group, along with Senior Director Tom Avischious. Hansen's experience as a coach, athlete, and entrepreneur will be a vital asset to USA Swimming and its members. As Director of Team Services, he will aid in providing superior resources and education to coaches and clubs, while driving the continued evolution of the Team Services role and team. Hansen will play an important role in enhancing the vision for the needs and solutions of a vibrant, high-potential sport system for USA Swimming. In addition, Hansen will help deliver team and coach development at all levels. Hansen expressed that he is eternally grateful to the swimming community for supporting him in all of his experiences over the past 31 years. "Having the opportunity to impact that community as a member of the USA Swimming staff, I plan to attack the challenges and needs of our membership the exact same way I did my swimming career," Hansen said in a press statement. Throughout his Olympic career, Hansen won six medals, three of which were gold, two were bronze and one was silver. He served as a captain for five international Team USA teams. In his new position, Hansen will divide his time between Austin, Texas, where he resides, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its Read More: Brendan Hansen chatted with In this position, Hansen will provide leadership and support to the Sport Development Division and he will promote the utilization and delivery of all USA Swimming programs and services through his team.Joel Shinofield, the USA Swimming Managing Director of Sport Development, shared that he is excited to have Hansen help lead their Sport Development Team Services group, along with Senior Director Tom Avischious. Hansen's experience as a coach, athlete, and entrepreneur will be a vital asset to USA Swimming and its members.As Director of Team Services, he will aid in providing superior resources and education to coaches and clubs, while driving the continued evolution of the Team Services role and team. Hansen will play an important role in enhancing the vision for the needs and solutions of a vibrant, high-potential sport system for USA Swimming.In addition, Hansen will help deliver team and coach development at all levels.Hansen expressed that he is eternally grateful to the swimming community for supporting him in all of his experiences over the past 31 years. "Having the opportunity to impact that community as a member of the USA Swimming staff, I plan to attack the challenges and needs of our membership the exact same way I did my swimming career," Hansen said in a press statement.Throughout his Olympic career, Hansen won six medals, three of which were gold, two were bronze and one was silver. He served as a captain for five international Team USA teams.In his new position, Hansen will divide his time between Austin, Texas, where he resides, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official website : Brendan Hansen chatted with Digital Journal back in June of 2019. More about Olympic, Swimmer, Brendan Hansen, usa swimming Olympic Swimmer Brendan Hansen usa swimming