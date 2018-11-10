By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports Lawrence - American track and field icon and Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills has a major reason to be proud. A public school was named in his honor. Teachers, staff, students, supporters and the Olympic runner himself gathered at South Middle School in Lawrence, Kansas for the renaming to Billy Mills Middle School. Although the school's name change took place over the summer, the commemoration ceremony makes it official. Ironically enough, this event coincided with the 50th anniversary of the middle school. Earlier in the year, in February, the school board voted unanimously to change its name to pay tribute to Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills, who went to college in Lawrence, Kansas. On October 30, as Digital Journal Read More: Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills chatted with This marks the first time in history that a public school is named after a Native American public figure. Mills won the gold medal for Team USA in the 10,000 meters race at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo. To this day, Mills is the only American athlete to win this race at the Olympic level. He is also a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe.Teachers, staff, students, supporters and the Olympic runner himself gathered at South Middle School in Lawrence, Kansas for the renaming to Billy Mills Middle School. Although the school's name change took place over the summer, the commemoration ceremony makes it official. Ironically enough, this event coincided with the 50th anniversary of the middle school.Earlier in the year, in February, the school board voted unanimously to change its name to pay tribute to Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills, who went to college in Lawrence, Kansas.On October 30, as Digital Journal reported , Mills participated in a film screening in Coos Bay at the historic Egyptian Theatre, where they screened the film, Running Brave, which was based on his life story, and a subsequent question and answer session. Mills also spoke to high school students during his visit.: Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills chatted with Digital Journal about his visit to Coos Bay, Oregon. More about Billy Mills, Olympic, medalist, School, Runner Billy Mills Olympic medalist School Runner