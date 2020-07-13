Email
Olympian Maggie Steffens spotlighted by the Olympic Channel

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Sports
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and American water polo player Maggie Steffens was spotlighted by the Olympic channel. Digital Journal has the scoop.
She serves as the captain of Team USA's women's water polo team. She opened up about the sibling rivalry (with older sister Jessica) that helped her succeed, as well as role models, and the group of "badass" women that persevere. "We have a badass group of women who don’t give up, challenge themselves every day, and put the team first at all times," Steffens remarked.
Maggie praised Jessica as the "ultimate leader," as well as her "ultimate role model." Maggie took cues from her sister and shared that she has followed her "exact path."
Her entire inspirational interview with the Olympic Channel may be seen by clicking here.
In the video clip below on the Olympic Channel's official YouTube page, Steffens shows viewers how to master the "Catch and Shoot" in the sport of water polo.
To learn more about Maggie Steffens, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Maggie Steffens exactly two years ago in July of 2018.
