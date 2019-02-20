Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Lenny Krayzelburg chatted with Digital Journal about the rebranding of his swim schools. "Our main reason for rebranding is really to enter into a franchising space," he said. "We have had success over the past 13 years operating in Los Angeles market and having partnerships with Jewish Community Centers. We really feel that what we have can be grown into a larger scale." "Considering that water safety is so essential for every child, we feel that the opportunity is incredible," Krayzelburg added. "We feel that we have the right service, right product and it helps with my name and my success." Krayzelburg acknowledged that one of the leading causes of accidental death is drowning. "Knowing how scary the statistic is, a lot of parents wait for quite some time to get their kids in the water. It is challenging sometimes to able to fight through stereotype," he said. "Now as a society, we talk a lot about being healthy and having an active lifestyle. Our primary focus is to learn to swim." He noted that his swim schools use GoPro for marketing purposes, in order to capture some neat underwater video footage for posting on social media. "We are pretty active on The former world record holder (of five world records in the backstroke) also spoke highly about the USA Swimming Foundation. "The work that they do is important. All of us have a same common goal to address drowning. That's the focus of what we are trying to do, in an effort to make a positive impact," he said. Krayzelburg won three gold medals at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney in the men's 100 meter backstroke, the 200 meter backstroke, and the 4x100 meter medley relay. In the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, he won the gold in the 4x100 meter medley relay, as part of Team USA. He went on to define the word success as "knowing that you have given your all every single day and you worked hard at it, and it's how you judge success. For me, success is about giving it my all." To learn more about SwimRight Academy championed by A major part of the rebranding will include a new name for his Swim Academy as follows: the SwimRight Academy championed by Lenny Krayzelburg. "We are very excited about the opportunity," he admitted."Our main reason for rebranding is really to enter into a franchising space," he said. "We have had success over the past 13 years operating in Los Angeles market and having partnerships with Jewish Community Centers. We really feel that what we have can be grown into a larger scale.""Considering that water safety is so essential for every child, we feel that the opportunity is incredible," Krayzelburg added. "We feel that we have the right service, right product and it helps with my name and my success."Krayzelburg acknowledged that one of the leading causes of accidental death is drowning. "Knowing how scary the statistic is, a lot of parents wait for quite some time to get their kids in the water. It is challenging sometimes to able to fight through stereotype," he said. "Now as a society, we talk a lot about being healthy and having an active lifestyle. Our primary focus is to learn to swim."He noted that his swim schools use GoPro for marketing purposes, in order to capture some neat underwater video footage for posting on social media. "We are pretty active on Instagram ," he said. "We also use GoPro to video the technique that we use in our teaching curriculum. We use that internally for our in-service training. Sometimes, we take videos in training to show our other instructors how things should be done."The former world record holder (of five world records in the backstroke) also spoke highly about the USA Swimming Foundation. "The work that they do is important. All of us have a same common goal to address drowning. That's the focus of what we are trying to do, in an effort to make a positive impact," he said.Krayzelburg won three gold medals at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney in the men's 100 meter backstroke, the 200 meter backstroke, and the 4x100 meter medley relay. In the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, he won the gold in the 4x100 meter medley relay, as part of Team USA.He went on to define the word success as "knowing that you have given your all every single day and you worked hard at it, and it's how you judge success. For me, success is about giving it my all."To learn more about SwimRight Academy championed by Lenny Krayzelburg , check out its official website and Facebook page More about Lenny Krayzelburg, Swim, Olympic, Gold, medalist Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Olympic Gold medalist