article imageOlympian Jacob Pebley announces 2019 Back 2 Back Swim Camp dates

By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Sports
Olympian Jacob Pebley announced new dates for his Back 2 Back Swim Camp. This elite swim camp is specific to the backstroke.
Joining Pebley will be Olivia Smoliga, 2016 Olympic gold medalist (women's 4×100 meter medley) and American record holder (women's 50 meter backstroke). This camp is limited to 60 swimmers that meet the qualifying times.
On September 7 and 8, 2019, they will have West Coast dates in San Diego, California, and on the following week, September 14 and 15, they will have East Coast dates in our nation's capital, Washington, DC.
Aside from being an Olympian, Pebley is a medalist at the World Championships and founder of the Back2Back Swim Camp. He was raised in Corvallis, Oregon, and as a collegiate athlete, he swam at Cal Berkeley. The 25-year-old professional swimmer is married to Nikki Owens Pebley, and he lives and trains in San Diego, California.
Olympian Jacob Pebley
Olympian Jacob Pebley
JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
To learn more about the Back 2 Back Swim Camp, check out its official website and Facebook page.
For more information on Olympic swimmer Jacob Pebley, follow him on Twitter.
