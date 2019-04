By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Sports Olympian Jacob Pebley announced new dates for his Back 2 Back Swim Camp. This elite swim camp is specific to the backstroke. On September 7 and 8, 2019, they will have West Coast dates in San Diego, California, and on the following week, September 14 and 15, they will have East Coast dates in our nation's capital, Washington, DC. Aside from being an Olympian, Olympian Jacob Pebley JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons To learn more about the Back 2 Back Swim Camp, check out its For more information on Olympic swimmer Joining Pebley will be Olivia Smoliga, 2016 Olympic gold medalist (women's 4×100 meter medley) and American record holder (women's 50 meter backstroke). This camp is limited to 60 swimmers that meet the qualifying times.On September 7 and 8, 2019, they will have West Coast dates in San Diego, California, and on the following week, September 14 and 15, they will have East Coast dates in our nation's capital, Washington, DC.Aside from being an Olympian, Pebley is a medalist at the World Championships and founder of the Back2Back Swim Camp. He was raised in Corvallis, Oregon, and as a collegiate athlete, he swam at Cal Berkeley. The 25-year-old professional swimmer is married to Nikki Owens Pebley, and he lives and trains in San Diego, California.To learn more about the Back 2 Back Swim Camp, check out its official website and Facebook page For more information on Olympic swimmer Jacob Pebley , follow him on Twitter More about Jacob Pebley, back 2 back, swim camp, Olympian, Olympic Jacob Pebley back 2 back swim camp Olympian Olympic