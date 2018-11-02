Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Coos Bay - On October 30, Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills visited Coos Bay in Oregon, which is the hometown of American track and field legend Steve Prefontaine. She continued, "That decision has the power to change the lives of our young people, especially the ones who might be struggling with life." Throughout his career in track and field, Mills was inducted into the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1976, and he has earned recognition from the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, the National Distance Running Hall of Fame, the Kansas Athletic Hall of Fame, and the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, among many other accolades. Read more: Read More: Digital Journal had the privilege to speak with 1964 Olympic gold medalist and Track and Field Hall of Famer Mills participated in a film screening of the 1983 sports film, Running Brave, at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay, Oregon. This film is based on Mills' life story, and his victory at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he holds the distinction of being the sole American athlete to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's 10,000 meter race. He also spoke with students at the high school, where he shared insights of his life story. Linda Prefontaine , the sister of the late track star Steve Prefontaine, remarked, "Bringing Billy Mills to Coos Bay to share his remarkable story is one of the most significant decisions I have made in my life."She continued, "That decision has the power to change the lives of our young people, especially the ones who might be struggling with life."Throughout his career in track and field, Mills was inducted into the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1976, and he has earned recognition from the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, the National Distance Running Hall of Fame, the Kansas Athletic Hall of Fame, and the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, among many other accolades.Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/sports/meet-billy-mills-olympian-and-track-and-field-hall-of-famer/article/535029#ixzz5ViQehwjq : Digital Journal had the privilege to speak with 1964 Olympic gold medalist and Track and Field Hall of Famer Billy Mills More about Billy Mills, running brave, Olympic, gold medalist Billy Mills running brave Olympic gold medalist