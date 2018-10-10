Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Sports Coos Bay - On October 30, Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills will be a part of a film screening at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay, Oregon. Linda Prefontaine remarked, "Bringing Billy Mills to Coos Bay to speak to the students at the high school, and later viewing his film at our historical Egyptian Theatre is going to be a very special day for me and for this area. It will be magical." Mills won the gold medal in the 10,000 meter race at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo for Team USA. The movie is based on Mills' story and how he pulled one of the biggest upsets in track and field history to claim the Olympic gold medal as the underdog. This marked the first time that the United States ever won this long distance event. Actor Robby Benson portrayed Mills in the film Running Brave. Benson is known as the voice of "The Beast" in the animated children's film Beauty and The Beast. In 1976, Mills was honored with an induction into the coveted This event is sponsored by This event will include the screening of the 1983 sports film, Running Brave, at the iconic Egyptian Theatre , which will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is free. Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills, 80, will serve as the special guest of the evening.Linda Prefontaine remarked, "Bringing Billy Mills to Coos Bay to speak to the students at the high school, and later viewing his film at our historical Egyptian Theatre is going to be a very special day for me and for this area. It will be magical."Mills won the gold medal in the 10,000 meter race at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo for Team USA. The movie is based on Mills' story and how he pulled one of the biggest upsets in track and field history to claim the Olympic gold medal as the underdog. This marked the first time that the United States ever won this long distance event.Actor Robby Benson portrayed Mills in the film Running Brave. Benson is known as the voice of "The Beast" in the animated children's film Beauty and The Beast.In 1976, Mills was honored with an induction into the coveted USA Track and Field Hall of Fame This event is sponsored by Prefontaine Productions LLC, as well as Jeff and Caddy McKeown. Mills will participate in a special question and answer session following the film. More about Billy Mills, Olympian, Olympic, gold medalist, Coos bay Billy Mills Olympian Olympic gold medalist Coos bay