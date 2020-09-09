New York Breakers reveals 2020 roster for second season of ISL

Email
article imageNew York Breakers reveals 2020 roster for second season of ISL

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
New York Breakers have announced their 2020 roster for the sophomore season of the International Swimming League (ISL). Digital Journal has the scoop.
Michael Andrew was last year's MVP and he serves as team captain. In addition to Andrew, there will be seven returning swimmers from the inaugural season: Emily Escobedo, Mikkayla Sheridan, Abbey Harkin, Abbie Wood, Marco Koch, Brendon Smith and South African swimmer Christopher Reid.
Olympic swimmer Christopher Reid
Olympic swimmer Christopher Reid
Photo courtesy of Christopher Reid
Tina Andrew serves as General Manager of the team, while Peter Andrew is the head coach. The new additions to the New York Breakers swimming team this year include Kasia Wasick, Jeanette Ottesen, Sarah Vasey, Boglarka Kapas, Ajna Kesely, Signe Bro, Daria Ustinova, Svetlana Chimrova, Meg Bailey, Arina Surkova, Tevyn Waddell, Mollie O’Callaghan, Pieter Timmers, Cameron McEvoy, Adam Telegdy, Jan Switkowski, Felix Auboeck, Brandonn Almeida, Matthew Temple, Matt Richards, Damian Wierling, Joe Litchfield, and James Wilby.
NY Breakers co-owner Tina Andrew
NY Breakers co-owner Tina Andrew
Jana Kaiser
To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their official website and follow them on Instagram.
