By Tim Sandle 10 hours ago in Technology

Between January 9 and 12 some 180,000 people are expected to attend the world's largest, and 51st, consumer electronics trade show. To help people find their way, Heidelberg Mobil International GmbH's mobile 3D map technology DeepMap will aid delegates around the venue at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The app will be supplied by the mobile technology platform Eventbase. Deep Map will help to provide a personalized user experience, both indoors and outdoors. Delegates will be viewing some 20,000 new products; hear from 1,175 speakers; and view 4,000 exhibitor stands.

The Eventbase app functions as a digital assistant, helping to guide users through the extensive program. This is enhanced by DeepMap, which comes with a search function to help users find their way around specific exhibitors and other destinations within the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC). The map also extends out to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the Sands Expo and Convention Center, The Venetian and the ARIA Resort & Casino.

With DeepMap the app displays maps that are designed to seamlessly display indoor or outdoor scenarios. The maps are compatible with all common positioning technologies (GPS, for outdoors; WLAN, form indoors; plus beacons, RFID and Cisco MS) and there is the functionality for integration of data from sensor systems.

DeepMap can also undertake geo-analysis, allowing data to collected and analyzed. This includes calculation of walking routes and movement patterns based on recorded positions and displayed information as point clouds and heat maps. In addition, the app can aggregate data from multiple entities (such as people, groups, jobs, vehicles, and so on).

Each of the exhibition stands is displayed on the map, across multiple floors. Commenting on the functionality, Dr. Matthias Jöst of Heidelberg Mobil International GmbH said: "To deliver seamless indoor/outdoor navigation, this year's map also includes the Las Vegas Monorail stations as well as the most important shuttle and transportation routes such as the C Space Shuttle and Tech Express".