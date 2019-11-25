Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Sports Los Angeles - On November 24, eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian won the "Perseverance Award" at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards in Los Angeles, California. In his eloquent acceptance speech, Adrian encouraged people to get their "kids in swim lessons." He also reminded the men out there, who on average live eight years less life than women, to go see the doctor when they first notice that something is wrong. "To all you men out there, go see the doctor," he said. "To all the wives of the wonderful men out there, make the appointment and put it on his calendar," he added. Adrian also took the time to express his gratitude to his team, which included Hallie, his "wonderful wife," "It was just three months after we vowed to be with each other, in sickness and in health, and the sickness part came sooner than we both ever anticipated," he said. "If there was a book on how to respond to something like this in the perfect way, and support and love your husband in every way, you killed it, so thank you," he said, pointing to Hallie. "To my mom and dad, I can't imagine what it's like to receive a phone call from your baby boy, the one who is still swimming and doing something that's supposed to be super healthy, and hearing that he has cancer. Thank you, mom and dad." Adrian went on to thank his physical therapist for her emotional support during that difficult time, as well as his coach, Dave Durden, and his teammates, especially Ryan [Murphy] for wearing his swim cap at the TYR Pro Swim Series. "That meant a lot to me. It came at a time when I wanted to be there with you guys, and it felt like I was there. Thank you all," he said. 𝗣𝗲𝗿·𝘀𝗲·𝘃𝗲𝗿·𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: Persistence in doing something despite difficulty in achieving success. (Also see Nathangadrian) Nathan wins the GoldenGoggles Perseverance Award! 👏 ojbBVo6Irn— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) November 25, 2019 He is competing in the International Swimming League (ISL) as part of the Los Angeles Current, where Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager. To learn more about Nathan Adrian, follow him on The Golden Goggle Awards are presented by the USA Swimming Foundation.In his eloquent acceptance speech, Adrian encouraged people to get their "kids in swim lessons." He also reminded the men out there, who on average live eight years less life than women, to go see the doctor when they first notice that something is wrong. "To all you men out there, go see the doctor," he said. "To all the wives of the wonderful men out there, make the appointment and put it on his calendar," he added.Adrian also took the time to express his gratitude to his team, which included Hallie, his "wonderful wife," "It was just three months after we vowed to be with each other, in sickness and in health, and the sickness part came sooner than we both ever anticipated," he said."If there was a book on how to respond to something like this in the perfect way, and support and love your husband in every way, you killed it, so thank you," he said, pointing to Hallie. "To my mom and dad, I can't imagine what it's like to receive a phone call from your baby boy, the one who is still swimming and doing something that's supposed to be super healthy, and hearing that he has cancer. Thank you, mom and dad."Adrian went on to thank his physical therapist for her emotional support during that difficult time, as well as his coach, Dave Durden, and his teammates, especially Ryan [Murphy] for wearing his swim cap at the TYR Pro Swim Series. "That meant a lot to me. It came at a time when I wanted to be there with you guys, and it felt like I was there. Thank you all," he said.He is competing in the International Swimming League (ISL) as part of the Los Angeles Current, where Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager.To learn more about Nathan Adrian, follow him on Instagram More about Nathan Adrian, Golden Goggle, Awards, perseverance, Swimmer Nathan Adrian Golden Goggle Awards perseverance Swimmer Olympic