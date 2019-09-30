Email
article imageNathan Adrian up for Perseverance Award at 2019 Golden Goggles

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Eight-time Olympic medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian has a reason to be proud. He has been nominated for a 2019 Golden Goggle Award.
Adrian is up for the "Perseverance Award," where he is nominated alongside Katie Ledecky and Ashley Twichell.
This year was quite a challenge for Adrian, after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, but that did not stop him or break him. Shortly after his treatments, he was back training and competing.
At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, Adrian won three medals for Team USA, which included two gold medals (4×100 meter freestyle, 4×100 meter mixed freestyle) and a silver (4×100 meter medley) in the relay races.
Following the World Championships in South Korea, Adrian won five medals (two gold and three silver medals) for Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games, which were held in Lima, Peru.
Adrian will be competing for the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL), where four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg is the General Manager of the team.
The 2019 Golden Goggles will take place on Sunday, November 24 at the JW Marriott at LA Live. This marks the 16th annual Golden Goggles ceremony, and it benefits the USA Swimming Foundation.
To learn more about the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards, check out the official USA Swimming website.
