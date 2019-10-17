By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On October 19 and 20, eight-time Olympic medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian will lead the Los Angeles Current at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center in Dallas, Texas. "I think the International Swimming League (ISL) is critical to growing the sport of swimming from where it is now," Adrian said, prior to adding that it "has the potential to be absolutely huge." In the inaugural ISL matches in Indianapolis and Naples, Adrian was impressed with how engaged it was for the fans in attendance, as well as for the audience at home. "I was totally blown away by the production of the event," Adrian expressed, prior to adding that the crowd is in for an entire experience from the DJ, the lights, the swimming, and the team competition. "This is so much more than your traditional swim meet," he admitted. The ISL reminds him of his college days competing in the NCAA for the Cal Golden Bears in Berkeley, California. "This is an opportunity to do it all over again with a different team and compete for titles," he said. Adrian has been nominated for the 2019 "Perseverance Award" at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards. Most recently, Nathan Adrian acknowledged that they have done a great job of bringing people over the past two decades, which has helped swimming become of the biggest sports at the Olympic Games, however, its popularity hasn't transcended past the Olympic years. With the new International Swimming League (ISL), they are trying to change that. It is deviating from the norm and looking to give swimmers a chance to truly be able to earn a living as professionals."I think the International Swimming League (ISL) is critical to growing the sport of swimming from where it is now," Adrian said, prior to adding that it "has the potential to be absolutely huge." Adrian is serving as captain and competing for the Los Angeles Current, where four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager. David Marsh is the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Current.In the inaugural ISL matches in Indianapolis and Naples, Adrian was impressed with how engaged it was for the fans in attendance, as well as for the audience at home."I was totally blown away by the production of the event," Adrian expressed, prior to adding that the crowd is in for an entire experience from the DJ, the lights, the swimming, and the team competition. "This is so much more than your traditional swim meet," he admitted.The ISL reminds him of his college days competing in the NCAA for the Cal Golden Bears in Berkeley, California. "This is an opportunity to do it all over again with a different team and compete for titles," he said.Adrian has been nominated for the 2019 "Perseverance Award" at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards.Most recently, Adrian shared his cancer journey in Polo Ralph Lauren's Pink Pony 2019. More about Nathan Adrian, los angeles current, Olympic, Swimmer Nathan Adrian los angeles current Olympic Swimmer