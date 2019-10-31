Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Eight-time Olympic medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian chatted with Digital Journal about the International Swimming League (ISL) and the Los Angeles Current. On being a part of the new International Swimming League (ISL), Adrian said, "It's awesome, and so much fun. It is one of the coolest swimming meets one will ever go to. It's what swimming should be." For Adrian, competing in the ISL was a beneficial experience since it offered him deeper insights into his technical swimming that he wouldn't have had otherwise, and he feels that is really important. "I am working on all those details, to be that much better next time," he said about his technique. He praised Olympian Natalie Coughlin for competing in the ISL. "That's really cool," he said. "That's something that is really special." Regarding his future plans, he shared that he hopes to make it to the ISL finals at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in mid-December with the Los Angeles Current, should they be one of the top two American teams. At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, he won a total of three medals: two gold medals and one silver in the relay races. "That was really good. After the year and the winter that we had, it felt good to just be back competing at the world stage again," he said. "Now, it's time to move into the Olympic season." Following the World Championships, Adrian competed in the 2019 Pan American Games, where he took home five medals (two gold medals and three silver). "It was a bit of a crazy summer, but we made it through," he said. Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian Photo Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Adrian and his mother, Cecilia, were a part of the He shared that he is doing well following his testicular cancer diagnosis earlier in the year and that he is in fine spirits. His most recent test results came back negative (which is a good thing). Adrian is nominated for the "Perseverance Award" at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles, California, this year. "That felt good," he admitted. Out of all of the strokes in swimming, Adrian acknowledged that "freestyle" is his personal favorite. He also praised Olympian Josh Davis (who runs the When asked about his definition of success, Adrian said, "You need to define it on your own. That's one of the most important lessons that any young athlete or person needs to learn. The second you start chasing after other's approvals, that makes it a little harder to find motivation when you are doing it for somebody else." "Josh is amazing. People need to go to one of his clinics. For all of us that developed our clinic-giving skills, Josh was the genesis of it all," he said.When asked about his definition of success, Adrian said, "You need to define it on your own. That's one of the most important lessons that any young athlete or person needs to learn. The second you start chasing after other's approvals, that makes it a little harder to find motivation when you are doing it for somebody else."For his dedicated fans that have been with him on his journey, Adrian said, "A big thank you. The support has been absolutely incredible. The fans have been with me through thick and thin. I hope they stick with me for the rest of this and let's see where it goes."To learn more about Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.