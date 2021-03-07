Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos after the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas. In his personal life, Adrian opened up about balancing fatherhood and a training schedule. "I don't know. We are really at the beginning of it all right now," he said. "We are in the 'trying to get settled' position of it. I am still making my practices and I am still being decent in the water but once we get home, it's a whole new ballgame." "Once I get home, I would have been gone for over a week, and I will be seeing a new baby because she will have new tricks and fun things that she will be doing by the time I get home," he added. He acknowledged that his goals are always the same: "to swim fast and race." "That was the important part about this meet. Trying to get in there and race, and I would have been happier with a couple of wins but that's all right. Just getting up on the blocks against seven other amazing competitors that aren't just my teammates," he said. "I am lucky since I get to race really high-quality guys in practice all the time but stepping up against other competition is important and good," he added. To learn more about Olympic swimmer On being back racing in a long course pool, Adrian said, "it feels good to be back in the competition. I have been lucky, we have a long course pool at Cal that we have access to so that has been good. Getting the cadence and the feel of a true prelims and final competition is underrated and it's really important definitely."In his personal life, Adrian and his wife, Hallie, welcomed their baby girl, Parker Jacquelyn, last month.Adrian opened up about balancing fatherhood and a training schedule. "I don't know. We are really at the beginning of it all right now," he said. "We are in the 'trying to get settled' position of it. I am still making my practices and I am still being decent in the water but once we get home, it's a whole new ballgame.""Once I get home, I would have been gone for over a week, and I will be seeing a new baby because she will have new tricks and fun things that she will be doing by the time I get home," he added.He acknowledged that his goals are always the same: "to swim fast and race." "That was the important part about this meet. Trying to get in there and race, and I would have been happier with a couple of wins but that's all right. Just getting up on the blocks against seven other amazing competitors that aren't just my teammates," he said."I am lucky since I get to race really high-quality guys in practice all the time but stepping up against other competition is important and good," he added.To learn more about Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian , follow him on Instagram More about Nathan Adrian, Olympic, Swimmer Nathan Adrian Olympic Swimmer