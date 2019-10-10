By By Markos Papadatos 51 mins ago in Sports Five-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian opened up about his cancer journey in Polo Ralph Lauren's Pink Pony 2019. Receiving this news made Nathan Adrian feel a plethora of mixed feelings: anger, sadness, and grief. He acknowledged that his cancer diagnosis inspired him to "zoom out a lot" and put things into perspective. It helped him determine what is important and what things to prioritize. "There is a silver lining in all of this," Adrian admitted. The Pink Pony Campaign was initially launched in 2000; moreover, it is Ralph Lauren's worldwide initiative in the fight against cancer, and they invite anyone touched by cancer to share their stories, in an effort to give others hope and support. Others can share their stories with the hashtag #PinkPony. To learn more about the Pink Pony Campaign, check out the official Adrian is competing for the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL) with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager. He has been nominated for the "Perseverance Award" at the For more information on Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian, follow him on Adrian shared that in the winter of 2018, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. His mother, Cecilia Adrian, also makes a cameo in the video clip where she talks about receiving the call from her son that he was affected by cancer. He had just gotten married and he was training for the 2020 Olympic Games.Receiving this news made Nathan Adrian feel a plethora of mixed feelings: anger, sadness, and grief. He acknowledged that his cancer diagnosis inspired him to "zoom out a lot" and put things into perspective. It helped him determine what is important and what things to prioritize. "There is a silver lining in all of this," Adrian admitted.The Pink Pony Campaign was initially launched in 2000; moreover, it is Ralph Lauren's worldwide initiative in the fight against cancer, and they invite anyone touched by cancer to share their stories, in an effort to give others hope and support. Others can share their stories with the hashtag #PinkPony.To learn more about the Pink Pony Campaign, check out the official Ralph Lauren website Adrian is competing for the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL) with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager.He has been nominated for the "Perseverance Award" at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards For more information on Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Nathan Adrian, medalist, Olympic, Swimmer Nathan Adrian medalist Olympic Swimmer