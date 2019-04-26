Email
article imageNathan Adrian reveals that his PET scans came back 'clean'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Eight-time Olympia medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian is on the road to recovery from testicular cancer. He announced that his PET scans came back clean, so he is refocusing on training.
According to Swimming World Magazine, Adrian revealed that his PET scans came back "clean" and that he is "back to real life." This will be followed by a blood test in two months, and additional scans in three months. He plans to continue to have follow-up appointments with doctors in the next couple of years, in an effort to monitor his health and recovery.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Adrian announced publicly that he has "testicular cancer." One month later, he opened up about his cancer diagnosis on NBC's Today show.
Adrian underwent surgery at the end of January to remove his lymph nodes, and a week later, in early February, the Olympic swimmer returned to the weight room for training to slowly get back to his routine.
He is an ambassador for the International Swimming League, and he's an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation.
To learn more about Nathan Adrian and his latest news, follow him on Twitter.
Read More: In November of 2018, Nathan Adrian chatted with Digital Journal.
