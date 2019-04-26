According to Swimming World Magazine
, Adrian revealed that his PET scans came back "clean" and that he is "back to real life." This will be followed by a blood test in two months, and additional scans in three months. He plans to continue to have follow-up appointments with doctors in the next couple of years, in an effort to monitor his health and recovery.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported
, Adrian announced publicly that he has "testicular cancer." One month later, he opened up about his cancer diagnosis on NBC's Today
show.
Adrian
underwent surgery at the end of January to remove his lymph nodes, and a week later, in early February, the Olympic swimmer returned to the weight room for training to slowly get back to his routine.
He is an ambassador for the International Swimming League
, and he's an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation.
